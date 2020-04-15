The Heartland Events Center has announced a new date for the #IMOMSOHARD show.

Due to the current global health crisis as well as travel and performance restrictions, #IMOMSOHARD: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 Tour, originally scheduled for June 5 at Eihusen Arena, has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9.

This very difficult decision was made following the recommendations of government authorities including the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets.

For ticket inquiries, contact your point of purchase. For tour information, visit imomsohard.com.

