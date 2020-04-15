The Heartland Events Center has announced a new date for the #IMOMSOHARD show.
Due to the current global health crisis as well as travel and performance restrictions, #IMOMSOHARD: Mom’s Night Out Round 2 Tour, originally scheduled for June 5 at Eihusen Arena, has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9.
This very difficult decision was made following the recommendations of government authorities including the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets.
For ticket inquiries, contact your point of purchase. For tour information, visit imomsohard.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.