LINCOLN — As Nebraskans look forward to public programming becoming increasingly available, Humanities Nebraska has recognized the continuing value of virtual programming during times of social distancing by opening its Speakers Bureau to livestreaming opportunities for the first time in its 47-year history.
“Dozens of programs at libraries, assisted living facilities and schools across the state had to be canceled or postponed” since directed health measures were enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19, said Mary Yager, Humanities Nebraska associate director. “Meanwhile, entertaining and educational online content became a lifeline to many Nebraskans.”
To make a variety of humanities-themed content available during the pandemic, the group now allows organizations to pay a reduced processing fee of $25 to book a speaker for a virtual program through Facebook Live, Zoom or a similar online platform. If the organization agrees to publicly post the recorded program via a platform such as YouTube, HN will waive the processing fee.
The hosting organization and the speaker will work together on the details of the program as they do with a typical in-person program.
These speakers are among those available to livestream their programs for interested organizations. Details are available at humanitiesnebraska.org/speakers.
— Beaverly Beavers, “A Visit With Lady Vestey.”
— Pat Boilesen, “Sing Me a Story: The Ballad of Yesterday and Today.”
— Dianne Bystrom, “Winning the Vote: The Campaign for Woman’s Suffrage in the United States.”
— Deb Carpenter-Nolting, “Well-Behaved Women Seldom Make History” (with Lyn Messersmith).
— Charlotte Endorf, “No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder.”
— Deborah Greenblatt, “Fiddle Origins: From Wales to Weeping Water.”
— Janet Jeffries, “Czech Folk Costumes” (Kroje).
— Andrew Jewell, “Willa Cather.”
— Jerome Kills Small, “Native American Storytelling.”
— Jody Lamp, “Stories from Nebraska’s Agricultural History.”
— Preston Love Jr., “Adam Clayton Powell: A Living History Presentation.”
— Lyn Messersmith, “Hell on Women and Horses.”
— David Seay, “Train Songs and Tales of the Westward Rails.”
— Felicia Webster, “Abuse is Not Love and The Power of Spoken Word.”
— Ted Wheeler, “Kings of Broken Things: Bystanders, Historical Wounds and the Omaha Race Riot of 1919.”
Any public library, senior center, school or other nonprofit in Nebraska that has questions about these virtual programs should ask by sending an email to info@humanitiesnebraska.org.
