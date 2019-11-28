St. Pauls Lutheran Church will host its 22nd annual Community Christmas Day dinner from noon to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1515 S. Harrison.
The nondenominational event is open to everyone and will feature a holiday dinner with turkey and all the trimmings (including pie!).
There will also be strolling Christmas carolers (members of the church choir) and Santa Claus with bags of toys and other gifts for children.
The event is attended by families, singles, couples and those whose relatives live far away. No one should be alone on this wonderful holiday and St. Pauls offers a place to enjoy great food and fellowship.
There is no charge for the meal, but freewill donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information, contact the church office at (308) 382-2973.
Cookie Walk to benefit Habitat for Humanity
If the sight and smell of more than 12,000 Christmas cookies doesn’t get you in the mood for the holidays, the tastes are sure to.
Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Christmas Cookie Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church (in the gym), 1515 S. Harrison. This annual event has become a tradition for buyers who want a variety of treats for their holiday platters or to give as gifts.
Cookies are sold for $8 a pound and there’s no limit on how many pounds may be purchased. For the best selection, buyers are encouraged to arrive early. Carryout boxes will be provided.
Several pre-event activities are planned for people waiting in line and drawings will feature fun prizes.
For buyers in a hurry, pre-boxed varieties are available for $9 a box. Premium platters will also be available for $22. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity’s housing programs in the area.
For more information, call Megan Cure at (308) 385-5510 or check the website at www.gihabitat.org.
Christmas Eve lunch at St. Mary’s Square
St. Mary’s Cathedral Square will host a free Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 204 S. Cedar.
The menu will feature turkey with all the trimmings.
This is the 32nd year the Grand Island Knights of Columbus councils 1159, 9562, 10387 and 11363, and Doniphan council 11924 have sponsored this holiday meal.
Gingerbread houses on display at Wood River library
WOOD RIVER — The Maltman Memorial Library will host a display of gingerbread houses in December.
Houses may be brought to the library from Dec. 2 through Dec. 12, where they will remain on display through Dec. 18. Each contributor will be able to draw for a prize when the houses are picked up after Dec. 18.
“There is no competition this year,” said Deb Fairbanks, the library’s director. “Just bring your house in for people to see and enjoy.
Library hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, through Dec. 31 (library is closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday). For more information, contact Fairbanks at (308) 583-2349.
Wessels to host ‘Christmas on the Farm’
YORK — Wessels Living History Farm will celebrate “Christmas on the Farm” weekends in December.
The farm will feature the rural church, schoolhouse and farmhouse decorated from top to bottom like it was the 1920s. Gifts under the tree will be reminiscent of gifts of 100 years ago. The church houses the gift shop and refreshments and kids activities can also be found there. Local pastors will offer church services on Sunday afternoons.
The farm will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and continue from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, as well as Dec. 26 and 27.
The schoolhouse is decorated and cozy with the wood stove burning, the 1905 church sanctuary is decorated as well as the lower level. There you will find refreshments and activities for the kids, a place to sit and visit, Christmas trees and more!
Every room in the house is decorated for a 1920s Christmas — see what gifts you would have found under the tree nearly 100 years ago, explore the traditions and experience the excitement of farm life at Christmas time.
The Wessels Mercantile, a Grow Nebraska store is open whenever the farm is open.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students; children 4 and younger admitted free.
The farm is located on Highway 81 just south of the I-80 interchange at York.
For more information, call (402) 710-0682.
Historical Society plans open house in Albion
ALBION — The Boone County Historical Society will host an open house at the Boone County Museum as part of Boone County’s Big Give event.
The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the museum, located at the entrance to the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion. Children from local elementary schools will entertain starting at 1:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
The open house will also offer a chance to see display improvements made over the summer and take a look at some of the museum’s new acquisitions.
For more information, call Paul Hosford at (402) 395-6727.
YMCA plans Decembrrr Dash
The Grand Island YMCA will host its annual Decembrrr Dash Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The run includes a 5-mile run, a 2-mile run and a 1-mile kids run, all starting and ending at the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park.
For more information, call the YMCA, 211 E. South Front St., at (308) 395-9622 or check online at www.giymca.org.
St. Francis Foundation hosting Tree of Love
The CHI Health St. Francis Foundation takes comfort in the thought that Christmas is the perfect time for remembering and honoring individuals, who enriched our lives with their presence. As is the tradition, the St. Francis Foundation’s Tree of Love will be adorned with ornaments, displaying personal messages from family and loved ones in honor of those who won’t be forgotten.
Personalized ornaments are available for purchase and must be ordered by Monday, Dec. 9. Ornaments will be available for pick-up on Monday, Dec. 16 if you wish to display them in your own home. Otherwise, they will be blessed and placed on the St. Francis Tree of Love for everyone to enjoy throughout holiday seasons to come. Everyone is invited to the blessing of ornaments and Tree of Love at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the main lobby.
For more information, contact the foundation office at (308) 398-5400.
