HASTINGS — Get in on the fun with “The Coloring Book,” this year’s annual Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary production for youths.
In this play for all ages by Bradley Walton, animal characters in a coloring book are thrilled when a little boy begins to embellish them with crazy colors and off-the-wall flourishes. But when the boy’s older sister begins coloring other pages in more lifelike hues, social divisions begin to form and friendships are challenged. Can the animals learn not to judge each other based on looks or color?
“The Coloring Book” touches on many issues that affect young people: bullying, racism, peer pressure, conformity and the need for acceptance. It handles ugly subjects without being ugly itself, and its darker moments are never too dark for young audiences. Most importantly, while it strives to teach empathy, it never forgets to entertain.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.
Messiah Lutheran plans special events for kids
Messiah Lutheran Church will host Santa’s Workshop from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church, 122 W. Seventh.
Rooms will be transformed into mini shopping centers for kids to Christmas shop and wrap gifts for their families. There will be rooms designated for mom, dad, siblings, caregivers and the family pet! The event is designed for kids ages 5 to 15, but all ages are welcome to attend and visit with Santa.
All youths must be accompanied by at least one adult. There will be cookies and hot chocolate for all to enjoy while the little ones shop. Translators will be available.
For more information, call (308) 382-3471.
Walnut to host Winter Shopping Extravaganza
Walnut Middle School will host a Winter Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the school, 1600 N. Custer Ave.
The event will feature items from more than 40 vendors.
Proceeds will be used to help fund a trip to Washington, D.C., for the Walnut DC Diplomats.
Free children’s concert Dec. 7 in Albion
ALBION — The String Beans, a popular children’s group, will present a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boone County Fitness Center in Albion.
The performance is sponsored by the fitness center and the Albion Area Arts Council.
The String Beans make music that makes kids move! Clever lyrics, catchy tunes and crazy antics are the hallmarks of their live show. Mixing country, rock ’n’ roll, pop, polka and even rap, the “Beans” perform original, family-friendly songs about the things kids love, and the things parents can’t stop laughing about.
For more information, contact Paul or Lori Hosford at (402) 395-6726 or arts2008@frontiernet.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.