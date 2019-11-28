HASTINGS — Get in on the fun with “The Coloring Book,” this year’s annual Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary production for youths.
In this play for all ages by Bradley Walton, animal characters in a coloring book are thrilled when a little boy begins to embellish them with crazy colors and off-the-wall flourishes. But when the boy’s older sister begins coloring other pages in more lifelike hues, social divisions begin to form and friendships are challenged. Can the animals learn not to judge each other based on looks or color?
“The Coloring Book” touches on many issues that affect young people: bullying, racism, peer pressure, conformity and the need for acceptance. It handles ugly subjects without being ugly itself, and its darker moments are never too dark for young audiences. Most importantly, while it strives to teach empathy, it never forgets to entertain.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.
It’s a ‘Christmas Carol … More or Less’
KEARNEY — “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” opens Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Kearney Community Theater.
Sarah and Charlie, a married couple, run a small theater that’s presenting “A Christmas Carol” — until Charlie shows up backstage to say the cast and crew are snowed out. Sarah capitalizes on Charlie’s remarkable memory, and blackmails him into doing the play with her as a duo. He plays Scrooge; she plays everyone else. They actually manage to perform much of the play, with their personal story invading the Dickens tale, that would have him turning over in his grave!
Show times for this holiday comedy by Stefano LoVerso and Mary Irey are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15, at 83 Plaza Blvd. The show is suitable for audiences of all ages.
Reserved seat tickets are $18; call the box office at (308) 234-1529 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. UNK and CCC students (with valid ID) can purchase general admission tickets at the door for $9 (if available).
For more information, call the box office, email to boxoffice@kctonline.com or check the website at www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com
‘Frozen Jr.’ opens Dec. 6 at Lincoln Playhouse
LINCOLN — The Lincoln Community Playhouse will present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” opening Dec. 6
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, the musical expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! It features brand new Broadway songs as well as beloved songs from the film, including the Academy-Award winning “Let it Go.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22, at the Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St., Lincoln
Tickets are $15 for all ages; please note no children younger than 4 are permitted at performances. Reserve tickets at the box office, (402) 489-7529 or order online at lincolnplayhouse.com.
Special seating assistance and hearing assistance are available.
