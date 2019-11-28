A Country Christmas Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15 at 4425 N. Engleman Road.
The annual event will feature unique handmade items made by Sandy and Barb, their mom, Doris, and daughter Nik.
“We’ve been crafting for more than 25 years and we love to ‘repurpose’ items and have lots of unique one-of-a-kind items,” says Sandy Leiser. “From old barn wood, an old thermos, a barn door or window, metal buckets, or Grandma’s cookie cutters, pots or pans … we give them new life and make them into ‘one-of-kind’ unique items.
For more information, call Leiser at (308) 379-8344 or email to boutiquexmas@yahoo.com.
Local potter plans holiday open house
Artist Nancy Fairbanks will host her annual holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at her studio, 3034 Schimmer Drive (near Hall County Park).
The open houses start at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
An annual event since 1985, the event will feature decorative and functional pottery (“I’ve got hundreds of pots, stuff for anyone who cooks, serves and eats!” she says), seasonal items, Raku, clay sculpture, lots of cat-themed pieces, horses, small gift items and bronze sculpture. Refreshments will be served and door prizes awarded.
For more information, call (308) 381-6604 or email to catsinclay@aol.com.
Trunks and Treasures show Dec. 14 in Alda
ALDA — A Trunks and Treasures craft and vendor show is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Community Center in Alda.
This Christmas-themed event will feature crafts, vendors, food, drawings, raffle, silent auction and more. Santa will make a visit and hand out candy canes.
Proceeds of these activities will benefit area families over the holidays. Trunks and Treasures has teamed up with Elks Lodge No. 604 to help provide a Christmas meal and toys for children in Merrick, Hall and Hamilton counties.
For more information or to nominate a family, call (816) 316-6189, or email trunksandtreasures@yahoo.com
Good Samaritan Village will host vendor, craft fair
Good Samaritan Village-Grand Island will host a holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4075 Timberline St.
The fair will provide a chance to view items from more than 20 crafters, vendors and bakers. The holiday open house will include hot apple cider and cookies.
For more information, contact Aimie Steinhardt at (308) 385-3604 or asteinh3@good-sam.com
Walnut to host Winter Shopping Extravaganza
Walnut Middle School will host a Winter Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the school, 1600 N. Custer Ave.
The event will feature items from more than 40 vendors.
Proceeds will be used to help fund a trip to Washington, D.C., for the Walnut DC Diplomats.
St. Leo’s hosting craft, vendors fair
St. Leo’s Young Neighbors in Action will host a Craft and Vendors Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church, 2410 S. Blaine.
The event will feature a wide variety of items from area vendors and crafters. A bake sale will also be open and homemade soup will be for sale, along with cinnamon rolls and homemade tamales.
All proceeds will be used for the Young Neighbors’ summer service trip to Detroit.
For more information, call (308) 382-4753
Christmas craft fair planned in Elba
ELBA — A Christmas craft fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Elba Community Center.
Those attending can also enjoy homemade chicken noodle soup and chili, sandwiches and a bake sale. Donated items are needed for the bake sale.
There will also be drawings and door prizes awarded.
A visit from Santa is set for 3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Elba Community Foundation and Elba businesses. In case of bad weather, the snow date is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Anyone needing a display table can rent one for $15; deadline was Nov. 24. For more information, call Missy Spilinek at (308) 750-5847.
New Hastings gallery plans holiday opening
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings will celebrate the Christmas season with a special opening on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Member artists Ken Bassett, Marilyn Reynolds, Jeremy Daniels, Sally Jurgensmier and Kay Grimminger will have new work to exhibit and some surprises for shoppers.
Visitors will find two-dimensional paintings in pencil, ink and pastel along with three-dimensional sculpture and jewelry on display and for sale.
GOLA is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment. For more information, or to make an appointment, call Jeremy Daniels at (402) 469-0863.
Christmas Bazaar planned in Hastings
HASTINGS — The seventh annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.
The event will include more than 40 vendors, food vendors, raffle drawings and more.
For more information, call the fairgrounds at (402) 462-3247.
