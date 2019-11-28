DANNEBROG — Forget the sleigh. When Santa Claus makes his annual visit to celebrate a Danish Christmas in Dannebrog, he arrives on a fire truck.
The annual festival is set for Sunday, Dec. 8.
The day’s activities kick off with three church services: 11 a.m., Our Saviour Lutheran, 403 Mill St.; 11 a.m., First Baptist, 203 First St.; and 9:30 a.m., St. Peders Lutheran in Nysted.
Hungry? The American Legion will host Marna’s open house from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring homemade cookies, bread and candy for sale. A Danish buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes a variety of Danish food for $12 (includes dessert).
Need decorating ideas? The “Festival of Trees” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Columbia Hall. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite trees. Entries will be divided into two groups — one for older teens and adults, the other for youths 14 and younger. Entries in the youth devision must be entirely decorated by the kids.
Shopping for unique holiday gifts? An arts and crafts show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Danske Hall.
Kids looking to meet Santa should gather at the fire hall at 1 p.m.; after his arrival, they will all head to Columbia Hall, where he will be available for photos from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. While waiting their turn, children can take part in various craft offerings.
For more information, call Lori Larsen at (308) 380-1153 or check Facebook at facebook.com/dannebrogne.
Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way in Palmer
PALMER — The Palmer Community Club will host its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown Palmer.
The event will include a craft and vendor show, Christmas photo booth, reindeer, hayrack rides, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ugly sweater contest for dogs, s’mores, bingo and more.
The PCC is asking those in attendance to help decorate a tree that Sunday afternoon. “In Memory of” ornaments will be provided by the club to remember loved ones we have lost. Write their name on an ornament and display it on the tree that afternoon.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the event by the Palmer High School cheer and dance team, the Community Choir, the Classic Country Cloggers, Mohanna with Red Shoes, Methodist Church Youth Program, the Grinch and Elf, Aunt Edna, a kids train and more!
Other activities include a scavenger hunt, tour of lights and a Christmas wreath contest.
Those attending will be able to enjoy kettle corn, cookies, hot cocoa, soup and more.
Donations will be accepted for the Merrick County food drive during the celebration.
For more information, contact Sarah Davis at (402) 276-2908 or email palmercommunityclub@gmail.com. Follow the club on Facebook at @palmercommunityclub.
Albion events coincide with ‘Big Give’ campaign
ALBION — A concert for kids, events for adults and a chance to celebrate the “Reason for the Season” are planned in Albion over the next few weeks.
The Boone County Historical Society will host an open house at the Boone County Museum as part of Boone County’s Big Give event.
The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the museum, located at the entrance to the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion. Children from local elementary schools will entertain starting at 1:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
The open house will also offer a chance to see display improvements made over the summer and take a look at some of the museum’s new acquisitions.
That same weekend, the String Beans, a popular children’s group, will present a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boone County Fitness Center.
The String Beans make music that makes kids move! Clever lyrics, catchy tunes and crazy antics are the hallmarks of their live show. Mixing country, rock ’n’ roll, pop, polka and even rap, the “Beans” perform original, family-friendly songs about the things kids love, and the things parents can’t stop laughing about.
The performance is sponsored by the fitness center and the Albion Area Arts Council.
For more information on the open house or the concerts, contact Paul or Lori Hosford at (402) 395-6726 or arts2008@frontiernet.net.
The concert and the open house are part of the “Big Give,” a community event to help area folks in need. Starting Dec. 1, participating businesses and organizations will host a variety of events including a pizza party to raise money for the playground at St. Michael’s School; a brisket and ribs dinner; scavenger hunt; special meals, open houses and more.
More information and a complete schedule of events can be found online at www.bcbiggive.org
Aurora invites you to ‘Come Home to Christmas’
AURORA — The Aurora Chamber of Commerce will host a day of holiday activities during its “Come Home to Christmas” celebration on Nov. 30, which is also Small Business Saturday.
The event includes visits with Santa from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. in the bandstand; horse-drawn carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a free holiday movie (“Elf”) at 2 p.m. at the 12th Street Cinema; a soup supper served from 4 to 7 p.m. in the fire hall; grand lighting of the bandstand at 6 p.m., with the lighted tractor parade following.
The parade will feature tractors of all makes and models decorated with strands of Christmas lights and anything else that can be found that provides light. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.
The Winter Wonderland of Trees will be open for viewing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainsman Museum.
Stromsburg to host Christmas Kick-off
STROMSBURG — Stromsburg will kick off the holiday season with several special events planned for Saturday, Nov. 30
Both a holiday boutique and a vendor fair open at 10 a.m. The boutique will be open until 2 p.m. in the Stromsburg Legion Club. The vendor fair runs until 3 p.m. at various businesses in town.
A popcorn stand will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. and wagon rides will be offered throughout the day. Specialty treats will also be available.
The Jingle Bell Run, a 1-mile fun run, is set for 3 p.m.
A soup supper will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Viking Center; freewill donations will be accepted.
A Christmas concert in the square is set for 5:15 p.m., with the tree lighting at 5:30.
Santa will make an appearance from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Stromsburg Chamber of Commerce.
Cairo to host special event, breakfast
CAIRO — The Village of Cairo will kick off the holiday season with its annual “Christmas in the Village,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Businesses will be open for those special hours, serving refreshments and offering prize drawings. Santa and Mrs. Claus will drop by the fire hall to visit with kids of all ages.
And even though Santa and Mrs. Claus are really busy this time of year, they plan to make a return trip on Saturday. Dec. 7, just for breakfast. The Cairo Community Center board and the Village of Cairo will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. at the community center. The menu will include pancakes and sausage. The event also includes entertainment, a bake sale by New Hope School, and crafts for the kids.
For more information, contact Christy Osburn at (308) 485-4400 or cairovillage@gmail.com; or check online at www.cairocommunity.com.
Polish Heritage Center host holiday open house
ASHTON — The Polish Heritage Center in Ashton will host a holiday open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
St. Nicholas will hand out treats and be available for photos. A gift shop featuring a variety of items will be open for business.
Note: The center will also be hosting a reservation-only holiday dinner (Wigilia) that evening.
For more information, contact Larry Molczyk at (403) 631-9660 or lmolczyk@hamilton.net
Wolbach celebration planned for Dec. 8
WOLBACH —The holiday season kicks off in Wolbach with a Christmas celebration set for Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Community Center.
Soup, sandwiches and cookies will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Santa is set to arrive at 1 p.m. with treats for the kids. The event also features crafts for kids and a gift basket silent auction.
A Holiday Tour of Homes will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Gayle Grossart at (308) 246-5562 or grossarts@hotmail.com.
Christmas craft fair planned in Elba
ELBA — A Christmas craft fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Elba Community Center.
Those attending can also enjoy homemade chicken noodle soup and chili, sandwiches and a bake sale. Donated items are needed for the bake sale.
There will also be drawings and door prizes awarded.
A visit from Santa is set for 3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Elba Community Foundation and Elba businesses. In case of bad weather, the snow date is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Anyone needing a display table can rent one for $15. For more information, call Missy Spilinek at (308) 750-5847.
Santa Claus Day set for Dec. 14 in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community Club will sponsor its annual Santa Claus Day on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event includes a craft and vendor show from 1 to 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Center. Kids events start at 3 p.m. and will include s’mores and hot chocolate. Santa’s arrival is set for 4 p.m.
The Senior Center will serve dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.; freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, call Rita Robinson at (308) 358-0240.
Chamber Cheer set for Dec. 7 in Loup City
LOUP CITY — The Loup City Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Chamber Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The day’s events include serving breakfast (sausage and pancakes) from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Community Center, 803 O St.; freewill donations accepted.
The community center will also host a craft and vendor fair, kids crafts and pictures with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon.
Celebrate a ‘Hometown Holiday’ in Ravenna
RAVENNA — The Ravenna Chamber of Commerce will host its “Hometown Holiday” celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the City Auditorium.
A craft show will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Friends of the Library will host a cookie walk from 4 to 6 p.m. The Lions Club will serve a soup supper, also from 4 to 6; freewill donations will be accepted.
Santa will arrive at 5 and stick around for a couple of hours so all the kids will have a chance to visit with him. Bring cameras if you want a photo. Each child will also receive a goody bag. This will be a peanut-free environment; non-food goody bags will also be available.
Hayrack rides will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy an old-fashioned mule and wagon ride.
After Santa leaves at 7, the auditorium will be open for free roller skating until 9.
Also, the Ravenna Library will present a reading of “The Polar Express” at 10 a.m. That event will also include crafts, cocoa and cookies.
