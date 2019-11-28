COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will host its annual Holiday at the Henri on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad.
The gala event will include an open house, special Christmas decorations, the unveiling of a new exhibit in its gallery, a special award presentation, refreshments and a tour of beautifully decorated houses in the Cozad area.
The open house is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and will include the opening of a new major exhibit, “My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches.”
The open house continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum’s annual tour of homes is also scheduled for that day. Also featured will be the works of two guest artists, Rose Mapel and Randall May.
The Robert Henri Museum is located in the former hotel that Robert Henri (Robert Henry Cozad) and his family lived in from 1879 until 1883. His father, John J. Cozad, constructed the hotel to serve early settlers and travelers who arrived in Cozad as well as a family residence. Arriving in 1872, the senior Cozad lived in the town until 1882 when he shot and killed a rancher in a dispute and immediately left the area.
The rest of the family moved from Cozad the following year and all assumed new identities. Robert Henri was almost 18 years old when he left Cozad and moved to the East, ultimately residing in New York City. He went on to become one of America’s greatest artists and art instructors.
The museum is open seasonally from May to September and for special events during the rest of the year. For more information, call (308) 784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.