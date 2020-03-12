Audience members will be able to see classic monster characters on stage at a musical this weekend.
Heartland Lutheran High School will present “I’m Sorry the Bridge is Out, You’ll Have to Stay Tonight” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school’s gymnasium. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.
Senior Devin Rathman, who plays Dr. Frankenstein in the musical, said “I’m Sorry the Bridge is Out, You’ll Have to Stay Tonight” tells the story of a young couple, John and Mary (played by junior Josh Rathjen and senior Gwen Gaunt) who become stranded when their car breaks down outside the front gate of Dr. Frankenstein’s mansion.
“They come in and ask for help,” Rathman said. “But in the process of calling for help, trying to get them to leave because he is in the middle of an experiment, the phone lines go dead, so he has to find a way to work around them being there.”
Rathman said Dr. Frankenstein tries to drug John and Mary’s food to sleep through the night so he can get a new body for his experiment and perform it. However, he changes his mind after speaking to Dracula (played by senior Cory Ruybalid).
“Dracula says Dr. Frankenstein’s monster would be dangerous if he had a brain,” he said. “Frankenstein comes to the realization that he could steal the brain from the young couple, use it to be the mind behind his creation and make the monster more powerful.”
Ruybalid said that his character lives with his wife, who he has been married to for “a few thousand years.” The couple, he said, is “sick of each other.”
When John and Mary get stranded in town due to the bridge going out, he said Dracula notices Mary is “very beautiful” and wants her to be his wife. Likewise, Natasha, Dracula’s wife (played by junior Maddie Graham) becomes attracted to John, so both Dracula and Natasha find a way to be with John and Mary.
Rathman said Igor, played by sophomore Brodrick Brandt, also wants Mary to be his wife and as the night goes on, the musical goes back and forth between the characters trying to get the young couple first.
Director Chris Olsen said with their respective characters, students could portray them based on their way they have traditionally been played, or could explore their back stories and why they act the way they do. He said most students chose to do the former, but added “a little goofy personality here or there.”
Gaunt said her favorite part about acting in “I’m Sorry the Bridge is Out, You’ll Have to Stay Tonight” is interacting with her fellow cast members and watching them develop into their respective characters.
“Some of the people who are just coming in as freshmen are doing so well in terms of character development and really putting themselves out there,” she said. “It is a lot of fun to watch.”
Ruybalid said “I’m Sorry the Bridge is Out, You’ll Have to Stay Tonight” is “a fun way” to see classic monster characters interact with each other in “a very funny way.” Gaunt agreed.
“A lot of people are familiar with monster movies and this is sort of a new way of portraying it and a new way of doing it,” she said. “I think people will have fun being reminded of some of the things they grew up with when they were little. Some of these monsters are multi-generational, so you can share them with your children in a new way, too.”
