HASTINGS — Handel’s splendid and most recognizable music, “Messiah,” finds a first of its kind performance in Hastings as the Hastings Symphony Orchestra offers a sing-along with the HSO. Singers will need their own vocal score and will sit in their assigned voice category on the main floor of the Masonic Center Auditorium beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
“This is something totally new for the HSO,” said conductor Byron Jensen. “Every few years a large production of ‘Messiah’ brings together hundreds of people for a spectacular performance here in Hastings. I experienced a tradition where ‘Messiah’ was sung on a yearly basis, so I thought we should try having people come together for the fun and opportunity to sing this great music.”
There are no rehearsals prior to the “Messiah” sing-along.
“At 2 p.m. we will begin the downbeat for the ‘Overture,’ and we will start singing the music,” Jensen said. “I know there are hundreds of people in this state who have sung and are quite familiar with this music.”
In response as to who will sing the arias, Jensen replied, “how many tenors can sing ‘Every Valley’ at the same time? I expect there are lots of singers out there who have always wanted to sing the arias, but never had the chance. Now’s the chance.”
Admission to the “Messiah” sing-along is free, but a monetary donation is requested to offset costs to the Hastings Symphony Orchestra. If you do not own a vocal score, they are generally found at a cost of around $10 online, or many churches also have copies of the music.
Non-singers are encouraged to attend to hear the glory of this great music. A freewill offering is also requested to attend as an audience member.
For more information regarding “Messiah” sing-along with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, contact Byron Jensen at bjensen@hastings.edu, or call the HSO’s office at (402) 469-9396.
In addition to the “Messiah” sing-along, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Masonic Auditorium. In addition to popular favorites, the concert will include the “Nutcracker Suite” from Tchaikovsky, children (third grade and younger) conducting the HSO, and an audience sing-along to some great carols.
Tickets at the door or online are $20 for adults; all students admitted free of charge.
For more information on any of these events, call (402) 469-9396, or go to www.hastingssymphony.com.
Now in its 94th year, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra is the oldest continuous amateur/semi-professional orchestra in the United States. Members from across Nebraska contribute their musical talents during a season of six concerts per season. The annual Hastings Chautauqua concert, and two or three educational outreach concerts are provided free of charge to the community, but are in need of community support from donors.
