HASTINGS — Legendary trombone player Tom “Bones” Malone opens the Hastings Symphony Orchestra’s 94th season with a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion in Hastings.
During “Rockin’ With the Symphony,” Malone will play nearly a dozen of his own arrangements of Top 40 songs from the 1960s and 1970s, including such hits as “Penny Lane,” “My Girl” and “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling.”
Malone made a memorable impression as part of “The Blues Brothers” backup band in the movies that came out in 1980 and 1998. More recently, Malone was part of the Jazz Festival at Hastings College this past April.
“I met Tom for the first time on March 31,” said Byron Jensen, conductor of the Hastings Symphony. “He said, ‘You’re the orchestra conductor,’ to which I affirmed that to be true. Tom noted that he had a bunch of arrangements he has written for trombone and orchestra of Top 40 radio hits, and thought perhaps we could talk about him coming back to Hastings. So here he is.”
Malone has performed with the Saturday Night Live Band, Paul Schaffer’s World’s Most Dangerous Band, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and is attributed to more than 1,000 recordings and 4,000 television shows.
“I think it is fair to say,” Jensen said, “that Tom’s trombone playing has been heard by just about everyone with access to pop culture over the past forty years.”
There is no charge for the Sept. 8 concert, but freewill donations will be collected to help defray costs for the event.
“In a series of six concerts for the entire season, two of them (including the educational outreach concerts) do not generate ticket sales,” Jensen said. “Some may see this as foolish. I believe this has been part of our mission for 94 years: to provide live orchestral music so that everyone has the opportunity to experience the glorious and euphonious sounds of music. I do hope the community will be supportive of our efforts.”
On Monday, Sept. 9, Malone will visit schools around the area, and perform an evening recital of jazz standards with the Hastings College Faculty Jazz Quartet.
“Noteworthy Events: Our Music Season Through Season 94” is a series of six HSO concerts including a “Messiah” sing-along with the orchestra, the biennial Young Artist Competition for Hastings College students, and the return of Nathan Mertens and Margaret Lambie, both past-winners of the Young Artists Competition when they were students at Hastings College.
Jensen notes that all concerts are family-friendly and all about performing music that has, in some cases, endured for one or more centuries.
“An orchestra concert is a beautiful and mesmerizing event to watch. The soloists, the bows of the strings moving in the same direction, the power of the brass when they kick into high-gear. Listening to live music is among one of the most amazing experiences one can have regardless of whether it is a favorite rock group or the Hastings Symphony Orchestra. This is why the HSO has been together for 94 seasons.”
Information about the season may be found either at www.hastingssymphony.com or by calling (402) 469-9396. Tickets for subscription concerts that begin in late October may be purchased either at the ticket office on the day of the concert at Masonic Auditorium, or online.