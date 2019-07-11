HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre will open its 2019-2020 — and 60th anniversary — season on Sept. 13 with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
For 60 years the theater has presented quality, professional productions in Hastings and the south Central Nebraska area.
The musical comedy “Spelling Bee” features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything.
The fall production will be the classic feel good, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” scheduled to open in November. This heartwarming production is the saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty, whose guardian angel has to descent on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him — by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born — that his has been, after all, a wonderful life.
The winter season will bring “The Savannah Sipping Society” in February, In this “delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy,” four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Closing the season in April, the theater will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Season memberships are on sale by calling the Hastings Community Theatre box office at (402) 463-1500. Single season tickets are $55, with packages available that contain two, four or six tickets.
HCT has also started a capital campaign to raise funds to pave the theater’s parking lot. To contribute to this campaign, send donations to Hastings Community Theatre at P.O. Box 922, Hastings, NE 68802.