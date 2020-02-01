HASTINGS —The Hastings College Department of Visual Arts will host Art on Elm, an art auction fundraising event, on Feb. 15 at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St.
A silent auction will run from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a live auction and glass art demonstrations, which will wrap up around 9.
Following the live auction, Chad Holliday, a visiting assistant professor, and Hastings College students will give a live glass demonstration. Together, they will create a piece of art glass that will be “sold off the stick” and picked up at a later date.
The silent auction will utilize Qtego, an online auction system, allowing guests at the event or elsewhere to bid on select items with their phone, tablet or computer. Those who would like to participate in the silent auction but are unable to attend will find additional information closer to the event on the Art on Elm website.
The silent and live auctions will feature work from Hastings College art students, alumni, professors and staff, and by past visiting artists from all over the world, including Alexis Silk, Jen Elek, Megan Stelljes, Eoin Breadon and Paul Lockwood.
The proceeds from Art on Elm will help fund the development of student programs and experiences, department projects and the visiting artist program at Hastings College. Current student artists who contribute artwork to the auction will also receive a portion of the proceeds.
The event costs $20 per person, and each ticket includes admission to the silent and live auctions, hors d’oeuvres, a free cocktail, gallery viewing and glass blowing demonstrations. There will also be a cash bar available.
Tickets are available for purchase online at hastings.edu/artonelm until midnight Feb. 14.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
