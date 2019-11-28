LINCOLN — Grand Island’s own Hannah Huston will take the stage at Lincoln’s Rococo Theatre on Friday, Dec. 13, to present a special holiday concert.
Huston released a Christmas CD, “Believe in Christmas,” which she debuted last year at the Rococo. It includes 11 holiday tunes including a sunny take on “Happy Holiday” and a stark guitar version of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” The quiet and contemplative original, “Believe in Christmas,” gazes upon the ghosts of Christmas past.
Show time is 7 p.m. at the Rococo, 128 N. 13th St.; doors open at 6.
The Salem Baptist Choir of Omaha will be the special guest.
A soul-inspired vocalist, Huston was a preschool teacher in Lincoln when she auditioned for season 10 of the U.S. singing competition “The Voice.” Huston ultimately finished second runner up in the competition. Immediately after the finale, studio versions of the songs Huston performed throughout the season were gathered for release.
Tickets run from $27.59 to $47.50; order online through eitx or rococotheatre.com
If you’re heading to Lincoln to visit family or friends during the holiday season, you might want to check out these other shows at the Rococo:
- “Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5. Brickman’s distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music.
The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 21 number one albums and 32 top 20 radio singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award.
He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 20th season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.” Tickets range from $42.50 to 62.50.
-Wynonna & The Big Noise: Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Wynonna — along with her band, The Big Noise — will bring their brand new “Rockin’ Roots Christmas Tour” to audiences across the country this holiday season.
The show will feature musical arrangements from The Big Noise, putting Wynonna’s voice front and center for what promises to be a truly memorable evening of music and holiday magic. Tickets range from $35 to $99.50.
- Lorie Line: Celebrating Christmas,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. “Join us for this year’s annual Christmas show,” Line says. “It’s the most special year in my career as I am celebrating 30 years of touring. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true (it feels like 15 years to me). Where did the time go? I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
The show will feature both new music and the “best of the best” from years past.
Tickets are $60 with a special rate of $55 for groups of 10 or more.
