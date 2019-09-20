The HBO documentary “Foster” will be screened in Grand Island on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of a campaign that aims to change perceptions about foster youth and accelerate solutions for children and families in the foster care system.
The film will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. A panel discussion will follow. A reception will precede the film at 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Hosted by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Hall County Community Collaborative, the screening and panel discussion will bring Nebraska policymakers, advocacy organizations, child welfare agencies and others together to explore the programs, services and policies that can drive change for a community and help families thrive.
The event will also work to educate the community about the statewide prevention efforts of Bring Up Nebraska.
Premiering on HBO earlier this year, “Foster,” from Oscar-winning filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer, provides a firsthand look at the foster system through those who know it best: the children, youth, parents and foster parents who experience it, and the professionals who work every day in the field.
With access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the film goes beyond headlines and stereotypes to take a look at an often misunderstood world and upend some of the myths about foster care and those it serves.
First Lady Susanne Shore said this about Bring Up Nebraska, “We need to look at any child in need as one of our own, not as the state’s responsibility or Washington’s concern but one of our own kids. I want Nebraska’s local community approach — championed through the Bring Up Nebraska efforts — to be a model for other states to follow when it comes to preventing problems from becoming a crisis for vulnerable families and children.”
Shore will give opening remarks. Panelists include: Emily Kluver (moderator), prevention administrator with the Division of Children and Families Services at DHHS; Kathleen Stolz, CFS administrator with DHHS, Grand Island; Judge Michael Burns, county court judge in the 10th Judicial District; Jennifer Skala, senior vice president, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation; Michelle and Dana D., foster parents; and young people who have experience in Nebraska’s foster care system.
