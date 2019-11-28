Grinch_review_Ap

This image released by Universal Pictures shows the characters Cindy-Lou Who, voiced by Cameron Seely (left) and Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, in a scene from “The Grinch.” The Grand Theatre will host a free matinée showing at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

 The Associated Press/Universal Pictures

The Grand Theatre will host a free matinée showing of “The Grinch” (2018) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

“The Grinch,” based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic, tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.

Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Whoville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas.

Meanwhile, down in Whoville, Cindy-Lou Who, a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer, plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for helping her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all? Rated PG.

For more information, call the theater, 316 W. Third St., at (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments