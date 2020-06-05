The Grand Island Public Library’s virtual summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” continues Monday with the Sandbank Shadow Factory puppets.
“Let Matt Sandbank of Austin, Texax, take you and your family to wild, whimsical worlds with his shadow puppets!” says a release from the library. “Audiences of all ages will be surprised and delighted by his witty storytelling, and Matt will even take you back stage to show you some of his puppets work, as well as simple ways to bring shadow play into your own home!”
The program will be presented live at 10:30 a.m. Monday on the library’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gilibrary).
Remaining Monday virtual programs include:
-- Crane River Theatre presents “School House Rocks Page to Stage,” June 15;
-- “Tusker Power,” virtual field trip with folks from UNL’s Morrill Hall, June 22;
-- Magical balloon show, June 29;
-- “Humanities Nebraska: Imagine Every Instrument Tells a Story,” with David Seay, July 6;
-- Omaha Children’s Museum “Seuss Sational Science Program,” July 13;
-- “Nebraska Arts Council: Imagine Your Story,” with Michael Fitzsimmons, July 20; and
-- Rascal Martinez, July 26. This program will features great music to wind down the last week of summer reading.
Programs are designed for all ages, start at 10:30 a.m. and each will last 45 minutes to an hour.
For more information, contact the library at (308) 385-5333.
