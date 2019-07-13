“Universe of Animals,” presented by Deb Vesely of Magical Paradise, is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Grand Island Public Library.
The presentation, part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program, will give kids the chance to check out a variety of animals up close. Vesely has extensive knowledge about each animal she cares for.
Over the years, this has proven to be one of the library’s most popular summer programs.
For more information, contact Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian, at (308) 385-5333.
The library is located at 1124 W. Second St.