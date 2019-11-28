The Grand Island Public Library will host a variety of winter break programs for kids and tweens.
Activities start with Breakfast with Santa (for all ages), set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Kids will be served a light breakfast, participate in fun activities and take a picture with Santa.
Programs for children from preschool through fifth grade include:
Monday, Dec. 23: “Frozen 2” storytime, 10 a.m. Come celebrate the land of Arendelle in this “Frozen” themed storytime.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Winter makerspace building, 10 a.m. Build small buildings, catapults and other structures with toothpicks and snacks; registration recommended.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Winter movie, 11 a.m. Watch a movie and play with Legos.
Monday, Dec. 30: New Year’s Eve Party, 10 a.m. Come ring in 2020 with Grand Island Area Clean Community Systems; registration recommended.
Thursday, Jan. 2: An Eric Carle Winter, 10 a.m. Come enjoy Eric Carle books and paint; registration recommended.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Winter movie, 11 a.m. Watch a movie and play with Legos.
The schedule for tweens and teens, ages 10 to 18, includes (all start at 2 p.m.):
Monday, Dec. 23: DIY gifts. Make a gift for someone you know.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Winter makerspace. Let’s make stuff!!
Monday, Dec. 30: New Year’s with Grand Island Area Clean Community System. Create a craft.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. Come compete in a bracketed tournament on the Nintendo Switch. Spots are limited, ages 10-18; registration recommended.
Daycare providers who want to bring groups of children to an activity need to reserve a space by Wednesday, Dec. 18.
For more information or to register for an event, contact Celine Swan or Elle Supencheck at (308) 385-5333.
