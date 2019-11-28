122318_breakfast_with_santa004_ac

Graciela Rodriguez visits with Santa during Breakfast with Santa at the Grand Island Public Library in 2018. Santa will be back for breakfast this year on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Grand Island Public Library will host a variety of winter break programs for kids and tweens.

Activities start with Breakfast with Santa (for all ages), set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Kids will be served a light breakfast, participate in fun activities and take a picture with Santa.

Programs for children from preschool through fifth grade include:

Monday, Dec. 23: “Frozen 2” storytime, 10 a.m. Come celebrate the land of Arendelle in this “Frozen” themed storytime.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Winter makerspace building, 10 a.m. Build small buildings, catapults and other structures with toothpicks and snacks; registration recommended.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Winter movie, 11 a.m. Watch a movie and play with Legos.

Monday, Dec. 30: New Year’s Eve Party, 10 a.m. Come ring in 2020 with Grand Island Area Clean Community Systems; registration recommended.

Thursday, Jan. 2: An Eric Carle Winter, 10 a.m. Come enjoy Eric Carle books and paint; registration recommended.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Winter movie, 11 a.m. Watch a movie and play with Legos.

The schedule for tweens and teens, ages 10 to 18, includes (all start at 2 p.m.):

Monday, Dec. 23: DIY gifts. Make a gift for someone you know.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Winter makerspace. Let’s make stuff!!

Monday, Dec. 30: New Year’s with Grand Island Area Clean Community System. Create a craft.

Thursday, Jan. 2: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. Come compete in a bracketed tournament on the Nintendo Switch. Spots are limited, ages 10-18; registration recommended.

Daycare providers who want to bring groups of children to an activity need to reserve a space by Wednesday, Dec. 18.

For more information or to register for an event, contact Celine Swan or Elle Supencheck at (308) 385-5333.

