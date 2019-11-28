The Grand Island Little Theatre will present a classic family show this holiday season when “A Little House Christmas” opens Dec. 11 at College Park.
Based on the “Little House” books by Laura Ingalls Wilder and adapted for the stage by James DeVita, the play opens with Ma, Pa, Mary and Laura gathered with the entire family to celebrate the holidays. When a natural disaster strikes, it seems like Santa won’t be able to make it! But Christmas is a time for miracles, and Laura and Mary are determined to help ensure Ma and Pa don’t have a gift-less holiday.
Cast members are Steve Stein as Charles “Pa” Ingalls, Laura Gunther as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls, Ava Stein as Laura Ingalls, Abby Vajgrt as Mary Ingalls, Chris White as Mr. Isaiah Edwards, Jon Haack as Uncle George Ingalls, Monika Peters as Mrs. Harriet Oleson, Lena Groetzinger as Nellie Oleson, Zadin Haack as Peter and Logan Ripp as Nick.
Live holiday music will be performed in the lobby before the show and during intermission. If Santa Claus is able to find time in his busy schedule, he will be stopping by to visit with youngsters before the show and maybe stay for cocoa and cookies during intermission.
“‘A Little House Christmas’ is a perfect way for families to kick off the holiday season,” said Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, the show’s producer.
The production staff also includes directors Sarah Chandler and Kelsey Helget.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger. Tickets for adults are available at Hy-Vee and Ace Hardware, or by calling the GILT box office at (308) 382-2586. Student tickets are available only through the box office.
Group discounts are also available (think Christmas party or family gathering!). Check the website at githeatre.org for more information.
