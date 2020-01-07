Building on the success of a cornhole tournament held last November at Tommy Gunz Hideout in Grand Island, the Grand Island Cornhole League will get underway starting Thursday.
According to Brandon Beck, marketing director for Bosselman Enterprises, the Grand Island Cornhole League will have league play starting this Thursday through April 2 at Tommy Gunz Hideout, which is located on South Locust Street, next to the entrance to Fonner Park.
Beck said for the first two Thursdays, people interested in participating in league play can bring a partner for the games. After the first two weeks, league play will be based on a blind draw of partners.
Cornhole is a lawn game that has been adapted for indoor play in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the board scores one point. The games will be played with doubles in the GICL league action.
There is a $10 per person charge, with a guaranteed 90% cash payout. Participants earn points during the season to be eligible for a potential cash prize of $3,000, Beck said. The end-of-season grand prize will come from various community sponsors. The $10 per person charge every Thursday will be part of the weekly payout for the participants with the high points that night.
“It gives the community something fun to do during the winter months,” Beck said.
Food and beverages will be available through Tommy Gunz Restaurant, including a $15 beer bucket that has six drinks.
Cornhole has become one of the most popular games in the United States. Whether you’re hosting a family or company barbecue or just having some friends over on the weekend, cornhole is one of the most desired games to have available. Cornhole began its popularity in the Midwestern states, but the game Cornhole emerged as a favorite pastime in Cincinnati about 15 years ago and its popularity has spread throughout the country.
According to www.cornholeworldwide.com, the sport has also become popular in bars and pubs across the United States where regular Cornhole tournaments occur. Beck said for the Grand Island Cornhole League, registration will start at 6 p.m. each Thursday with game play starting at 7 p.m.
According to Michael Blessing of Bosselman Enterprises, cornhole is a fun sport for any age. What makes it a fun sport for all ages is that the rules are simple as the participant throws a bag at the board to make a goal. He said it is a very popular sport, particularly in the Nebraska area.
“After our first tournament was such a success, we decided to launch the league officially for 2020,” said Blessing. “And we are excited to bring cornhole to Grand Island and pull in excitement from surrounding towns.”
At the tournament held on Nov. 9, there were 27 teams in attendance.
Visit the Grand Island Cornhole League Facebook page for more information.
