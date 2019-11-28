The annual Grand Island Senior High Center for Performing & Creative Arts holiday gift to the community, “A Christmas Carol,” is scheduled for Dec. 13-15 at the GISH Little Theater.
“This is always my favorite show to produce,” said Greg Ulmer, GISH director of theater. “I love Christmas, I love the season. I love the message this story brings to life. We really enjoy putting on this show as a free gift for the community every year.”
This is the 16th year GISH has presented the Dickens classic, whch includes a cast of students and community members, but each year is different.
“We try to give the audience a little something different each year,” Ulmer said. “We have many actors playing the same parts as in previous years, yet the way we present the story has slight changes to keep it fresh each time.”
The holiday classic follows Scrooge (Jack Sheard) as he encounters the ghost of his old partner, Marley (Jerry Poels), and the three spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
Sheard and Poels will be playing together for the fourth year as Scrooge and Marley. Poels had the part for many years before Sheard joined the cast.
“Keeping up with Jerry is tough,” Sheard said. “He is Marley when we’re on stage. Then again, keeping up with these talented students isn’t easy either. I learn from them every time we do this.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Admission is free.
In addition to Sheard and Poels, the cast includes: Chris Nuguyen as Fred; Calvin Sheard as Portly Gentleman 1; Calvin Noziska as Portly Gentleman 2; Turner Griffin as Bob Cratchit; April Mora as Ghost of Christmas Past; Hannah Madison as Fan; Rylan Kier as Boy Scrooge; Jackson Kissler as Fezzwig; Eli Fausett as Richard Wilkens; Cassie Wing as Belle;
Kaden Renner as Man Scrooge; Casey Sorenson as Husband; Christine Kier as Ghost of Christmas Present; Sofia Dominguez as Mrs. Cratchit; Carly Gartner as Martha; Cara Skalberg as Mary; Anne Martinez as Cratchit Child; Kainen Mora as Tiny Tim; Samantha Gearhart as Niece; Marlee Ulmer as Ignorance;
Sophia Mora as Want; Eric Lorenz as Ghost of Christmas Future; Anthony Priester as Businessman 1: Madyson Schleicher as Businessman 2; Gage Brockmier as Businessman 3; Emaline Bockoven as Housekeeper; Sam Skalberg as Old Joe; Abigail Casarez as Mrs. Dilber; Ronal Hernandez as Man 1; Maria Molina as Caroline; Isaac Fausett as Young Husband; and Nolan Kier as Boy.
The Townspeople are played by: Ivan Medina, Ryan Sodomka, Zeke Fetzer, Isabella Mora, Yosi Borrego, Jesella Moreno, Julian Gamboa, Laticia Hulinsky, Diana Barragan, Lizbeth Benitez, Haley Weimers, Emmahlae Fairbanks and Reagan Kier
Kaylyn Lee is the student director.
