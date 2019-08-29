Twenty-eight acts from communities across the state will compete this weekend in the semi-finals in the Galaxy of Stars Talent Search at the Nebraska State Fair.
The semi-finals are set for 6 p.m. Saturday on the CHI Health Stage in the Family Fun Zone. The finals and awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The semi-finalists competed in preliminary talent searches: the video contest judged by Nashville professionals, and local talent searches in Clarkson, Crete, McCook, North Plattte, Lincoln and Columbus.
Contestants compete in three age divisions: Comets, Shooting Stars and Novas. They are:
— Comets (Age 12 and younger): Rebecca Hastreiter of Madison, dance; Taelyn Baumert of Clarkson, dance; Angelina Cruse of McCook, vocal; Raegan Roebuck of Genoa, dance; and Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, dance: Tynzlee Hake, Ava Baumert, Ella Baumert and Chelsy Brabec of Clarkson, Jurnee Mullenhoff of Leigh; Addison Heard of Howells; and Alyvea Groteluschen of Columbus;
— Shooting Stars (Age 13 to 18): Elise Anderson of Lincoln, vocal; Sarah Koca, of Martell, vocal; The Renegades of Lincoln, group vocal: Aaron Vrbka (tenor), Bede Fulton (lead), John Blatchford (bass) and Nik Barger (baritone); Logan Becher of Leigh and Quintessence Indra of Clarkson, group dance; Azreyah Cole of Lincoln, vocal; Connor Hayes and Natalie Dark of Omaha, variety/magic; Emma Baney of Ogallala, vocal; Adysen Ziemann of Pleasant Dale and Trinity McMillan of Crete, group dance; Joshua Fernau of Chadron, vocal/guitar; Connor Duering of Grand Island, variety/yo-yo; Lillianna Hollister of Martell, vocal; Daelyn Mues of Culbertson, vocal; Taylor Smith of Kearney, vocal; Chandler Schmit of Lincoln; vocal/guitar; and the BSD Dancers: Kenzie Tonniges and Emersyn Prososki of Osceola; Kianna Cruise of St Edward, and Macyn Norris, Morisyn Marker and Liberty Larsen of Columbus.
— Novas (Age 19 and older): Teagan Lovelace of North Platte, vocal; Makenzie Beavers of Overson, vocal; Mason Harouff of Lincoln, vocal; Melissa McBride of Omaha, variety/baton; Tazalea Scott of Westerville, vocal; Jared Ehrke of Lincoln, vocal; Sonie Kuhlman of North Platte, vocal; and Breezy Ortega of McCook, vocal,.
More than $7,500 in prizes, cash and trophies will be presented at the awards ceremony. The overall top vocalist will receive a $4,500 Nashville recording package.
Featured entertainers during the two performances will include 2013 Mega Star Justin Kane of Oakland; 2017 Mega Star Carly Cremers of Hastings; Candace Sutter of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Katie Goesch of Gresham, and Janelle Grace of Nashville.
For more information, check online at www.statefair.org and www.galaxyofstarstalentsearch.com for more information.