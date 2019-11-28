Holiday band, orchestra and vocal music concerts and plays are scheduled throughout the Grand Island Public Schools during the next month.
Performing arts students at Grand Island Senior High will be busy with everything from band and vocal performances to the annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol.”
The Senior High schedule includes:
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Little Theater. Greg Ulmer is director of theater.
WINTER VOCAL MUSIC CONCERT, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, auditorium. Jesie LaBrie is the vocal music teacher.
HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, auditorium. John Jacobs is band director.
HOLIDAY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, auditorium. The 85 members of the Philharmonic, Camerata and Symphony orchestras will perform. Kelly Coslet is the high school’s orchestra director.
For more information on any of the holiday events at Senior High, 2124 N. Lafayette, call (308) 385-5950.
Middle schools
Middle and elementary school performances are listed alphabetically; all programs are at the school unless noted otherwise.
There is no admission charge, unless noted otherwise.
BARR MIDDLE SCHOOL, 602 W. Stolley Park Road: Vocal and show choir concert, sixth through eighth grade, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; sixth-grade band, 6:30 p.m., and seventh/eighth-grade band, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Information: Nathan Helzer and Alyssa Jacobs, (vocal music); and Andy Schneider (band): (308) 385-5875.
WALNUT MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1600 N. Custer: Vocal and show choir concerts, eighth grade, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; seventh grade, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; and sixth grade, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Sixth-grade band, 6:30 p.m., and seventh/eighth-grade band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Information: Colin Sandall and Jessica Liberator (vocal music); and John Schultz (band), (308) 385-5990.
WESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 4111 W. 13th: Sixth-grade vocal concert, 6 p.m., and seventh/eighth-grade vocal concert, 7:15 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6; and sixth-grade band, 6:30 p.m., and seventh/eighth-grade band, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Information: Julie Sackschewsky and Amaryah Jenkins (vocal music): and Amy Schneider (band), (308) 385-5886.
BARR, WALNUT AND WESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA: Seventh-grade orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Westridge Middle School, 4111 W. 13th. (Note: the sixth grade concert was Nov. 25.). Information: Marla Rischling, (308) 385-5886.
Elementary schools
(Note: Grade levels at some schools presented programs prior to Thanksgiving; other schools do not schedule programs during the holiday seasons.)
DODGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 641 S. Oak: Kindergarten, 6 p.m., and first grade, 6:45 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16; and second grade, 6 p.m., and third grade, 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, school gym. Information: Casey Halbgewachs, (308) 385-5889.
ENGLEMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: third through fifth grade, 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9; and kindergarten through second grade, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Miranda Hohm, (308) 385-5655.
GATES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kindergarten through fifth grade, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Kaitlyn Meyer, (308) 385-5892.
HOWARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 502 W. Ninth: Fourth and fifth grade, 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; second and third grade, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; and kindergarten and first grade, 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, school gym. Information: Sarah Nedrig, (308) 385-5916.
KNICKREHM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Program was Nov. 18. Information: Carla Jacobs, (308) 385-5927.
LINCOLN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 805 N. Beal: Kindergarten through fifth grade, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Carla Jacobs, (308) 385-5924.
NEWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kindergarten through third grade, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Kelly Allan, (308) 385-5905.
SEEDLING MILE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3208 E. Seedling Mile Road: Kindergarten through fifth grade, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Information: James Holys, (308) 385-5910.
SHOEMAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kindergarten through third grade, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Westridge Middle School, 4111 W. 13th St. Information: Bobby Jacobs, (308) 385-5936.
STARR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Program was Nov. 19. Information: Kaitlyn Bolin, (308) 385-5882.
STOLLEY PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kindergarten through fifth grade, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Kaitlyn Bolin, (308) 385-5905.
WASMER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 318 S. Clark: Kindergarten, 6 p.m., and first grade, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17; and second grade, 6 p.m., and third grade, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, school gym. Information: James Holys, (308) 385-5920.
WEST LAWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kindergarten through fifth grade, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Grand Island Senior High auditorium, 2124 N. Lafayette. Information: Patricia Nelson, (308) 385-5930.
