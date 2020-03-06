Perhaps you’ve noticed Osmar Reyes’ first piece of artwork in Grand Island.
Reyes is busy painting a lively, colorful mural on the outside of La Pasadita Auto Sales at 611 E. Fourth St.
The owner told Reyes that the building is going to become a disco. “I would like to have something that brings it alive,” he told Reyes. And that’s what he did.
The owner’s daughter asked Grand Island Senior High art teacher Jerome Dubas how Reyes’ work might be shown at UNDRground Contemporary Arts, 103 W. Third St.
When Dubas looked at a portfolio of Reyes’ work, he was impressed by “the talent and the classical training of the artist,” Dubas said Friday evening at a reception for Reyes’ exhibit.
UNDRground Contemporary Arts is the first gallery in the state to show the work of the Cuban-born artist.
Reyes, 46, moved to Grand Island in October.
A native of San Antonio de los Baños, he left his native island in 2015. He first moved to Quito, Ecuador. There, he worked at an art gallery but became bored with it.
In 2016, Reyes moved to Miami. There, he worked on a public works project for the city of Hialeah.
Reyes has been developing his skills since he was a 12-year-old middle school student. He began at a vocational school for young people who had artistic abilities.
In college, he earned a bachelor’s degree that enabled him to teach art classes.
In Florida, he had a studio gallery with several other artists for three years.
But he wanted to make the unlikely move to Nebraska.
“I like this state’s story,” he says in a video made in conjunction with the exhibit. “I consider that this is where everything started.”
In an interview, he said Nebraska represents “the wild, wild West,” but he knows things have changed.
He said he plans to spend the rest of his life in Grand Island.
“I like the snow. I like cold. I like calm. I like quiet places,” he said.
One of his pieces shows a snowy scene on Fourth Street.
The exhibit is called “Petrified Memories” because memories always remain the same. In his paintings, he tries to include images of both Cuba and Grand Island.
“I want to start to include a new chapter in my paintings, that’s even more American, that has a pure Nebraska identity,” Reyes says in the video.
Dubas likes to talk to Reyes about his plans for his artwork and how it’s going to evolve.
“He’s very excited to be in Nebraska, and he wants his work to reflect his experiences here,” Dubas said.
Reyes has talked about doing large-scale paintings this summer “that reflect the landscape and the experiences he’s having here in Nebraska,” Dubas said.
Azteca Market donates the space for the gallery rent-free. The utilities are also paid for.
GISH art students run the gallery.
The work shows them how an art gallery runs, including how the artists are selected. They learn how to put up the shows and take them down. They run the social media and learn “all the mechanics of running a gallery,” Dubas said.
On Thursday evening, about 25 students were at the gallery, helping Reyes set up.
In the process, they got to interact with the artist and talk to him about his art.
Connecting with a professional artist shows the students “that the arts are in our community, and it can be a great tool for inspiration for what they’re doing in their own work,” Dubas said.
