A wintertime entertainment series, consisting of 16 concerts and other events, begins Friday night at the 40 North Tap + Grille.
The “40 Live Winterfest Concert Series” includes many Midwest entertainers playing rhythm-and-blues, rock, classic rock, alternative, country, dance and all-request music. A special 40 North Live event on New Year’s Eve will feature two Omaha comedians followed by a midnight balloon drop.
Performing Friday, Dec. 13, will be two Kansas City bands, Into the Gray and the Jimmy Dykes Trio with Joy Zimmerman. Those shows will follow the 40 North “All I Want for Christmas is Craft Beer” tasting event, which runs from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the craft beer tasting event are $30.
The Jimmy Dykes Trio with Joy Zimmerman will also perform Saturday night.
The schedule for the remaining shows in the series:
— Saturday, Dec. 21, The Accidental Moguls
— Saturday, Dec. 28, Villains Dance
— Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Drafts and Laughs with Stephanie Hillier and Tall Dark and Comedy Branden Kew
— Saturday, Jan. 4, Sean McNown
— Saturday, Jan. 11, Wonderfuzz
— Saturday, Jan. 18, World-renowned guitarist Rocky Athas
— Saturday, Jan. 25, Groove Therapy
— Saturday, Feb. 1, All-request Jam Night with Troubadour Retriever
— Saturday, Feb. 8, Hudson Drive Band
— Saturday, Feb. 15, 2nd House
— Saturday, Feb. 22, Saucy Jack
— Saturday, Feb. 29, Emmett Bower Band
— Saturday, March 7, Black Top Pony
— Saturday, March 14, St. Patrick’s Day Saturday with Pompous Jack
There is no admission charge for the series, which runs until March 14. The music starts at 8 p.m.
40 North Tap + Grille is located at 520 W. Third Street in Railside. Nearby on-street parking and nightly off-street parking is available at Eakes Office Solutions, US Bank and Edwards Audio.
For more information about 40 North Tap + Grille, visit 40NorthTapandGrille.com or Facebook, @40NorthTapandGrille.
