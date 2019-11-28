Sixteenth-century dinner theater has one unique trait. You get to eat throughout the performance.
The performance by La Camerata Madrigal Singers and the meal begin at the same time — 7 p.m. Over the next two and a half hours, audience members enjoy the show and a four-course feast. The courses, music and play all fit together.
The 34th annual Merry Olde 16th-century Yuletide Feaste will be presented tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night at the Ramada Midtown Conference Center. Doors and a cash bar both open at 6:30 p.m.
“Wow, it’s such a fun show,” said Pam Ahlman, the group’s director.
This year’s show includes a twist. Susie Wren plays the court jester. “We’ve never had a female jester before,” she said.
In her research, Ahlman has found evidence of female jester. The woman, Jane Foole, lived in the late 1500s.
Twenty people will bring the show to life.
The show is lighthearted and produces “a lot of good laughter,” Ahlman said. “The food is amazing.”
The music and script differ each year.
This year’s production offers “a great blend of voices and personalities,” she said.
The show includes everything from easily recognizable Christmas carols to more challenging pieces, she said.
For the second year in a row, Mackenzie Ahlman has written a song for the show. She is the daughter of Pam and Shannon Ahlman. The piece, called “The Violet,” has a solo in it for her father. Mackenzie is studying music performance and composition at Illinois State University.
This is Ahlman’s 27th year directing the show.
She was recently talking to her two youngest daughters, who are 20 and 22. They said, “You’ve been doing this the whole time we’ve been alive.”
“They’ve never known Thanksgiving without it,” Ahlman said.
Seating for the event is reserved. For tickets, organizers recommend that people visit or call Hy-Vee’s customer service department.
You may purchase tickets by phone with a Visa, Mastercard or Discover card.
The meal will consist of Lord’s Greens, creamy potato leek stew, King’s Cut Windsor Loin, the Queen’s Au Gratin Potatoes and green beans and tomato with butter dill sauce.
For dessert, the choice is caramel bread pudding or red velvet cake.
