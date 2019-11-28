HASTINGS — With beautiful trees on display and “Season of Light” in the planetarium, Hastings Museum is ready for the holiday season.
And that doesn’t even include a family fun day and a visit from Santa.
This marks the 37th year for the Festival of Trees, which gives area clubs and community groups the opportunity to brighten the museum with decorated — and creative — Christmas trees. The event gives nonprofit youth and adult organizations the chance to showcase their groups with decorations reflecting the purpose of the club.
Last year, nearly 60 groups, including Scouts, 4-H clubs and other nonprofit organizations, participated in brightening the museum.
Trees will be on display through Jan. 1 during regular museum hours.
“Season of Light” will illuminate the museum’s planetarium with holiday cheer and will be shown at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, through Jan. 5.
This presentation traces the history and development of many of the world’s most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season — from the burning Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights and candles in windows, to the lighting of luminarias in the American Southwest and the traditional ritual of the Hanukkah Menorah.
The show also recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of winter solstice — not only Christian and Jewish, but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi. It also takes a look at some of our more light-hearted seasonal traditions: from gift-giving and kissing under the mistletoe, to songs about lords a-leaping and ladies dancing, and the custom of decking the halls with greenery and candles. St. Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas and Santa Claus all drop by as well.
Admission to the planetarium is included in daily admission to the museum, and free for museum members.
Winter hours at the museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; the museum is closed on Mondays.
Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older; and $6 for children. Combo tickets that include both museum admission and a large-
format film are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for children.
For more information, call (402) 461-4692 or check the website at www.hastingsmuseum.org.
