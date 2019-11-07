The musical team of Double Double Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium as part of the Grand Island Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
Virtuoso musicians Kornel Wolak (clarinet/piano) and Michael Bridge (accordions/piano) created this team in 2011.
Their wide-ranging program is rooted in their classical training and interests. Using comedy, virtuosity and sensitivity, they bring their broad repertoire to life.
Having toured Poland, France, Ecuador and Canada, they are now traveling the United States. Double Double Duo perform arrangements of classical show pieces, sensitive jazz ballads and fiery folk music from around the world.
Program highlights include “Hungarian Dance No. 5” by Brahms, “Summer,” from “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi and the “Baroque Suite” by Handel. Popular works such as “Bach To Rock,” “Boogie Wonders,” and a mashup of “Polka Grandpa” and “Rhapsody In Blue,” expand the scope of their performances.
Comedic aspects are always part of each piece. Wolak and Bridge are consummate entertainers, love to engage with the audience and always have fun on stage. Double Double Duo will surprise and entertain beyond all expectations.
Membership in the concert association is $65 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30.
The rest of the concert season includes: Timothy Chooi, Friday, Feb. 28; Young Irelanders, Sunday, March 15; and Presidio and All that Brass, Saturday, May 2.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend GI concerts may do so for a small fee. According to the agreement Grand Island members may attend area concerts as well.
Contact Duane Coates at (308) 383-5097 or Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
Schimmer’s Lake focus of Sunday program
“The History of Schimmer’s Lake and Sand Krog,” presented by Judy Wixson, will be the focus of a Hall County Historical Society program on Sunday, Nov. 10.
“Voices from the Past” is set for 2 p.m. at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Wixson’s great-grandfather, Martin Schimmer, was the founder of Schimmer’s Lake. It was a popular recreation resort with summer cabins for many years. The site is now Hall County Park.
Floyd and Evelyn Wixson, Judy’s parents, were the last to run Sand Krog tavern. The original tavern was building was taken down to make way for Highway 281. The last tavern building is still a business building at Highway 281 and Schimmer Drive. It was closed as a tavern in 1967.
There is a $5 admission fee for non-members. For more information, call Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
Stuhr to host Hall County Art Club show reception
The Artist Clubs of the Hall County Area Exhibition will close out with a free artist’s reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stuhr Museum.
From beautiful photographs to personal paintings to pieces that defy categorization, the Hall County Area Artist’s Club exhibit features the best work from local artists. This show is colorful, features a variety of media and inspiration and is a testament to the talent and dedication of artists in our area.
This reception will offer a chance to meet many of the artists and see the exhibit one more time, purchase opportunities for most of the pieces and refreshments.
Two prominent art clubs have dominated the Hall County art scene for more than 50 years — the Grand Island Art Club and the Grand Island Sketch Club. The two clubs collaborated on exhibits and when the Stuhr Building opened in 1967, they were one of the first exhibitions. Now the two clubs and Stuhr Museum have opened this opportunity to other area art clubs to join in.
There is no charge for the reception. For more information call (308) 385-5316.
Hastings Community Theatre gets a head start on holiday season
HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre will usher in the holiday season with the timeless classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which opens Friday, Nov. 15.
Based on the 1946 Hollywood film written by Frank Capra, which is considered one of the most heartwarming and inspiring films of all time, this play, which was adapted by James W. Rogers, follows the story of George Bailey, an everyday man from the small town of Bedford Falls. In a time of desperation and despair, he is visited by Clarence, his guardian angel, and reminiscent of “A Christmas Carol,” he is given the chance to see what the world would be like if he had never been born. With its timeless message and vintage charm, this production is sure to touch the hearts of audience members of all ages.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-24 at the theater. 515 S. Fourth Ave. (located in Good Samaritan Village) in Hastings.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Call the box office at (402) 463-1500 or email tickets@hcttheatre.org.
For more information, check the website at www.hctheatre.org
UNK hosts music performances
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host a several musical performances over the next few weeks.
On the calendar (all performances are in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall):
— New Music ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
— Chamber Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11
— Concert-on-the-Platte featuring Sharon Campbell, mezzo-soprano, 7:30 p.m. Thurdsay, Nov. 14.
For more information, contact the UNK music department at (308) 865-8618.
Children’s theater plans auditions for winter show
The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre will host auditions for its January/February show on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 11.
Auditions for the two one-act shows,“Pan” adapted Craig Sodaro and “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2,” a short comedy by Jonathan Rand, are scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Liederkranz, 403 W. First St.
“Pan”, everyone’s favorite story of Peter Pan is a condensed adaptation that does an amazing job of retaining all the critical story elements. You’ll meet the dog Nana, who can’t stop the Darling children from following Peter and Tinkerbell though the nursery open window to Neverland. There, they make friends with the Lost Boys and Princess Tiger Lily as they encounter Captain Hook, his gang of wily pirates, and, of course, the ticking crocodile.
If you liked “Law & Order, Fairy Tale Unit” from last year, you’ll love “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2”, a hilarious follow up. In the fairy tale criminal justice system, citizens are represented by two separate, yet equally ridiculous groups: the fairy tale police who investigate fairy tale crime, and the fairy tale district attorneys who prosecute the fairy tale offenders. But some days, these heroes must face a far darker challenge: nursery rhymes. These are their stories.
Children in third through eighth grade are eligible to audition. They will be asked to read from a script. Pictures of the children will be helpful to the directors.
Production dates are Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and 2. Directors are Angie Liske and Steven Gobel; producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossbert. For more information, call Liske at (308) 940-1365; Gobel at (308) 380-1390; Fossberg at (308) 379-2015; or the Liederkranz at (308) 382-9337.
The Catherine Foskett Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Foskett, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Foskett was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production. After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.
Stuhr seeks entries for Fantasy of Trees
Stuhr Museum’s annual holiday tree exhibit, Fantasy of Trees, opens Nov. 22 and now is the time to sign up.
Participation is free and open to any group, business or individual who wants to create a tree. Register either by filling out the registration form available on the museum’s website or by (308) 385-5316. Deadline for registration is Nov. 14.
Past exhibits have included a variety of looks and themes, ranging from the traditional to the artistic to the comical to the colorful and everything in between. Trees will be independently judged in more than a dozen categories. Categories include: most creative, most traditional, best tree skirt, best children’s theme, best hand-made ornaments, best use of recycled items, best tree topper, best represents organization, best in pop culture, most unexpected, wow!, very funny, brings a smile, is it a tree?, fit for a museum, judge’s choice, people’s choice and best overall
An open house for all participants is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The trees will remain on display through Jan. 2.
For more information, call (308) 385-5316 or email Rob Nelson at rnelson@stuhrmuseum.org
Polish Heritage Center plans holiday celebration
ASHTON — The Polish Heritage Center in Ashton will present its bi-annual Wigila celebration, set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the St. Francis parish hall.
The evening will highlight the elements of a traditional Polish Catholic Christmas eve celebration with those attending providing food for the meal. It is also an excellent educational opportunity to share the rich tradition of Polish ancestry with and non-Polish family and friends, who would like to explore the diversity of Polish heritage.
The meal is rich in tradition and begins with the sighting of the first star in the evening sky by the youngest member of the family. A prayer of blessing is said by the head of the family. As part of the evening, a blessed wafer, called the oplatek, is shared by those around the table. Father Dave Rykwalder hosts and narrates this event. St. Nicholas, himself (as portayed by storyteller Jeff Koneck of Omaha) will be a special guest of honor.
The Wigilia meal is meatless meal and is served in several small courses. There are many small traditions which are observed during the course of the evening, for instance there is always an empty place left at the table for an unexpected guest (who might be the Lord himself). The meal concludes with the singing of traditional kolendy (Christmas carols).
Seating is limited to the first 120 so early reservations are encouraged; deadline is Nov. 24. When making reservations, each person will be asked to choose a food item to bring from a provided list. To make a reservation or for more information, call Diane Chelewski at (3080 750-0676, or Judene Jakubowski at (308) 738-2217.
There is no charge for the meal but a freewill offering will be taken to defray some of the expense.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Downton Abbey” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when Mrs. Patmore, Daisy and the rest of the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own chefs and attendants — setting the stage for an impromptu scheme and other shenanigans.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
