KEARNEY — After a successful run of the variety show, “Let it Snow!”, the Crane River Theater is taking its holiday spirit in a different direction this year with “Elf the Musical.”
Based on the beloved classic movie, “Elf,” this new musical aims to make everyone embrace their inner elf.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The score is jam-packed with rousing anthems of holiday cheer, including “Christmastown,” “Sparklejollytwinklejingley,” and “There is a Santa Claus.” After all, “the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
The cast features Dan Beckmann as Buddy and Theresa Rowley as Jovie. Both are returning to Kearney for this production. Beckmann was a member of several shows, including “Shrek” (Shrek), “The Music Man” (Harold Hill), and Celebrate Broadway. Rowley was a member of the 2012 summer company and played Cinderella in “Into the Woods.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and Friday, Dec. 20; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults; and $15, $20 and $25 for students; order online at cranerivertheater.org or call the box office at (308) 627-5796.
Crane River Theater was established around the belief that lifting up the arts will only help in creating richer and more vibrant communities. Its mission is to serve the community of Kearney and surrounding areas as a professional theater company providing a home for the presentation, education and promotion of the arts. Crane River Theater attracts professionals from across the country and mixes them with local artists to create innovative productions for audiences of all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.