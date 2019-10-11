The people who plan All Hallows Eve aren’t scared away by a little cold weather.
Stuhr Museum Executive Director Joe Black can remember many times when All Hallows Eve had worse weather than it did Friday night.
“Oh absolutely,” Black said. Just last year, the second night of the event was “colder than this, and it was raining and overcast. So we’re used to this.”
Parents questioned about the weather said they remembered other nights that were worse.
Bridgette and Dillon Deepe of Trumbull thought about staying home, but the kids wanted to go trick-or-treating. Those kids were Leom, almost 5, Langer, 2, and their niece, Libby, 10, who lives in Shickley.
Laura Rose said the temperature didn’t bother her family “because it’s always cold this time of year.” She and husband Ryan brought Claire, 7, and Bryce, 9. Ryan Rose said the temperature was “about right for this time of year, maybe a little cool.”
A few kids admitted they were a little chilly.
“Myself, I’m kind of freezing, but it’s fine,” said Cailee League, 10, of Hastings.
A 5-year-old named Axtyn was using up so much energy running around that he didn’t even think about the temperature. Stacie Holder and Jason Sparks brought Axtyn, who was dressed as Jack Skellington from “Nightmare Before Christmas.” He had happily enjoyed a doughnut.
Kim and Nathan Canfield of Wood River remember that 2009 was cooler than it was Friday night.
The Canfields have gotten good use out of the family’s bubble gum machine costume. Emme, 7, is the third child in the family to wear the outfit.
It was previously worn by Johnny, 13, and Anna, 10.
Friday was a big day for Anna, by the way. She was elected student council president at Wood River Elementary School.
The Canfields are regulars at All Hallows Eve. This is the first time Johnny has missed the event. He was at Wood River’s football game Friday night.
When you’re a kid, you can wear more than one Halloween costume. Anna, who was Batman Friday night, will be Annabelle the scary doll on Halloween. Emme will be a unicorn.
A center of activity at All Hallows Eve is Shadowland, which has been coordinated for 15 years by Myra Oshlo.
“It’s just a place where at a certain time of the year things start cropping up in this field,” she said.
Stuhr Museum imparts a little history to All Hallows Eve visitors.
One of the scary-looking characters who wanders the area is the Ghost Bride. The haunted beauty was well-dressed.
“Actually, that’s a historical reference, because many women died in childbirth and their best dress was the dress they were married in,” Oshlo said. “They were buried in the same dress they were married in.”
Two other young ladies dressed in white were also haunting the field, holding hands and looking very dead.
“Those are twins. Obviously they are life-impaired,” Oshlo said.
One of them was holding a leash and a collar attached to an invisible dog.
The characters who wander Shadowland remain in character, which makes it tough to interview them.
The Ghost Bride, for instance, declined comment. So did a young skeleton character who was patrolling the area, scaring people.
The twin girls, though, answered a few questions, thanks to the assistance of Oshlo’s husband, Tom.
The zombie-like girls were Lluvia Cortez and Aisha Martinez, both Air Force ROTC students at Grand Island Senior High.
In the exclusive interview, Martinez said they had named the invisible dog Bob.
About 20 Air Force ROTC students volunteer their time at All Hallows Eve each night. “They’re the heart and soul of this event.” Myra Oshlo said.
Two other students working Friday night were junior Adiel Ortega and freshman Brianna Guzman. Ortega was a mad scientist, and Guzman played his assistant.
They asked visitors to put their hands over their heart, but not the way you do when you say the Pledge of Allegiance. The students had a replica of a human heart that lights up when people don’t expect it.
Guzman introduced patrons to her pet spider, Jeffrey. “Look closer, my child,” Guzman said.
They were also goofing around with imitation eyeballs.
Ortega had a fake human skull. What did they use that for? “We haven’t thought of anything yet,” Ortega said.
At the entrance to Shadowland, a man with the axe was telling families the three rules, one of which is you leave with the same number of people you bring in. The man doing the greeting was Rob Burg, who is the museum’s interpretive resources coordinator.
Members of the museum’s curatorial staff were dressed up as Scooby-Doo characters. Instead of a mystery machine, they had a history machine.
