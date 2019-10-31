LINCOLN — Tickets go on sale Friday for Korn and Breaking Benjamin’s North American tour which is set to stop in Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rockers Breaking Benjamin will be joined by special guests Bones UK at all dates on the tour.
Reserved seat tickets start at $39 and go up to $109 (note, aisle seats will cost an additional $20) plus fees. General admission (standing only, floor) is $69 plus fees. There is an eight-ticket limit and no tickets will be available at the box office the day of the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at LiveNation.com.
‘Canadian storyteller’ plans shows in Lincoln, Kearney
On the heels of his upcoming new EP, “Cover Your Tracks,” Corb Lund’s tour hits 19 cities in nine states in November including stops in Kearney and Lincoln.
Lund and his band, the Hurtin’ Albertans, will be bringing their high-energy brand of “agricultural tragic” country and western with them, which blends Lund’s stories with shades of Western swing, rockabilly, honky-tonk, talking blues and outlaw country.
The Lincoln show is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. (doors open at 7 p.m.). General admission tickets are $15; order online at www.bourbontheatre.com
Lund will head to Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 9, for a 8 p.m. show at the Other Side, 15 E. 24th St. Tickets are $15; order online at www.bandsintown.com/.
A product of a family that goes back many generations on both sides as ranchers and rodeo contestants in the Rocky Mountains of his native Alberta, Canada, Lund finds a common bond with those who make their living working on the land.
He embraces his Western heritage by writing and singing songs that touch on authentic cowboy themes past and present, filtered through his unique lens. His music resonates deeply with those who still value their rural heritage as well as with urban listeners who appreciate the universal and quirky themes of his storytelling.
