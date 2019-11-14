LINCOLN — Elton John’s lengthy farewell tour is coming back to Nebraska.
More than a year after his ”Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour came to Omaha, the iconic pop singer will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday, June 9.
Sir Elton’s farewell concert is produced as a career retrospective, so expect to hear songs such as “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind” and “The Bitch Is Back,” as well as hear John tell stories about creating that iconic music. The tour kicked off in late 2018 and currently has dates scheduled through December 2020.
After 50 years of touring, John said he is stepping back from the stage to spend more time with his family.
“It’s been the most incredible journey, and one I never expected. I’ve had the most amazing time,” he said in Omaha. “Thank you for the love, the loyalty, the generosity and the kindness you’ve shown me all that time.”
Reserved seat tickets are $69.50, $124.50 and $224.50 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster; call (800) 745-3000 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.
— BH Media News Service
Kane Brown plans Lincoln concert next spring
LINCOLN — Country hitmaker Kane Brown will bring his “Worldwide Beautiful” tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, May 7, three months after he begins the tour in Europe.
Brown released his second album, “Experiment,” late last year, which hit the top spot on the Billboard Top 200, the best-selling/most-streamed recording in all of music that week. Most recently, he topped the country charts with “One Thing Right,” his collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello that has amassed more than 400 million streams worldwide.
In addition to the hits, the tour will feature new material from Brown.
Reserved seat tickets are $35, $45 and $55 (plus fees); general admission pit tickets are $60. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster; call (800) 745-3000 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.
