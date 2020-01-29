LINCOLN — Three big concerts are headed to Lincoln this summer and fall starting with Justin Bieber on June 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
He will be followed by the Beach Boys and America on Aug. 2 at Pinewood Bowl, and Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” back at PBA on Oct. 17,
Bieber’s fifth studio album, “Changes,” will be released on Feb. 14 and he will start his tour in May to support it.
Over the course of his career, Bieber has amassed more than 50 billion streams and more than 60 million album-equivalent sales worldwide. His Grammy Award--winning 2015 album, “Purpose,” has sold more than 21 million copies worldwide.
Special guests for the “Changes” tour will include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Reserved seat tickets are $62.50, $92.50, $152.50 and $202.50 (plus fees) and go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14, through Ticketmaster. There is a four-ticket limit and no tickets will be sold at the PBA box office on Feb. 14.
As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.
Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty-plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.
Tickets for the Aug. 2 concert at Pinewood Bowl are $50, $60, $80, $100, $130 and $160 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, through Ticketmaster.
Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” kicks off March 11 and will continue through October, with stops at Madison Square Garden, Wrigley Field and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in addition to his Oct. 17 date in Lincoln.
Special guests for the Lincoln show include the Marcus King Band and Yola.
Opening June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album “Traveller,” which was recently selected as the number one country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow-ups: 2017’s “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2”
Reserved seat tickets are $89.75, $99.75 and $119.75; general admission pit tickets are $99.75 (all plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, through Ticketmaster. There is a six-ticket limit.
