The comedy duo of Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, creators and stars of the Facebook weekly series, “#IMomSoHard,” will bring their Mom’s Night Out Round 2 Tour to the Heartland Events Center on Friday, June 5.
Show time is 7 p.m. The show is for those 18 and older only.
With a hugely popular web series on Facebook, these two best friends — and moms — talk the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood, friendship and beyond. The Nebraska natives both have two small children and two regular-sized husbands, so logically, their web series could only take place in a playroom with red wine. Or mimosas. Or chardonnay.
A lifetime of teaching, performing and writing comedy, mashed up with holidays, birthdays and football Saturdays can only culminate in hilarious, and sometimes too true, stories that have struck a nerve with so many parents.
One of their most shared episodes, “I Swimsuit Season So Hard,” which featured the moms trying on the summer’s hottest/most ridiculous swimwear, garnered more than 20 million views and coverage in the world’s top news outlets. The duo’s #IMOMSOHARD book made The New York Times Best Seller list, and their stand-up special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The moms have appeared on a number of national TV shows including “The Today Show,” “Nightline” and “The Doctors,” and were chosen for People Magazine’s Best of 2017.
Hensley is originally from Central City and graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Smedley went to Nebraska Wesleyan University and is originally from Bellevue.
Fifty VIP packages are available (includes floor seating close to the stage and a meet and greet) for $156.75 (plus fees). Tickets for remaining floor seats are $59.75 (plus fees); concourse seating is $49.75 (plus fees). Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the HEC box office or via Ticketmaster.
For more information, please visit imomsohard.com.
Granger Smith to headline UNK concert on April 9
KEARNEY — Yee Yee. Country music star Granger Smith is coming to Kearney.
Known for his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. and his “yee yee” catchphrase, Smith is headlining this spring’s concert at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Smith — who arrived onto the country music scene in 2013 with the album “Dirt Road Driveway” — will perform April 9 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7.
Smith burst onto the national scene in 2016 with Remington, an album that produced the No. 1 smash “Backroad Song.” He followed with the hit “If the Boot Fits,” which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.
He was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and named Hottest Artist to Watch in 2016 by online magazine Taste of Country.
Smith’s latest album, When the Good Guys Win, was released in 2017 and features the singles “Happens Like That” and “You’re in It.” His latest singles included 2019’s “Holler” and “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads,” which is the first since his son, River, drowned in their family pool in June.
Tickets are $25 for UNK students and $30 for the public. All tickets are general admission and on sale at www.unk.edu/Granger. Tickets increase to $30 for UNK students and $35 for the public day of show.
The concert is organized and sponsored by Loper Programming and Activities Council.
‘Sacred Clown’ comedy tour headed to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN — Comedian Joe Rogan will bring his Sacred Clown tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sept. 11 with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
A stand-up comedian for more than 25 years with an inquisitive and intense comedic style, Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” premiered on Netflix in October 2018.
Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is one of the most popular podcast online. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.
Reserved seat tickets run from $35 to $110 (plus fees) and will be available through Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the PBA box office on Friday.
