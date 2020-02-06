LINCOLN — Kicking off July 23, the Goo Goo Dolls summer tour is set for an Aug. 1 stop at Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl.
Special guests will include Lifehouse and Forest Blakk. Show time is 7 p.m.
Formed in Buffalo, N.Y., by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four Grammy Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—”the most of any artist.”
They hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched number one on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.”
Reserved seat tickets range from $62.50 and $132.50 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, through Ticketmaster.
No tickets will be sold Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office.
