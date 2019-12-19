KEARNEY — Country music group Diamond Rio and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer will headline entertainment for Thursday and Friday nights at the 2020 Buffalo County Fair.
The dates were announced this week by the Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships.
The Diamond Rio concert is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, with the Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour show scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, both in the LandMark Implement Arena in the Buffalo County Exposition Center.
“The start of this year’s entertainment is great. We wanted to bring some classic sounds to the fair with our Throwback Thursday and Diamond Rio is a perfect fit with so many incredible hits,” Buffalo County Fair Manager Dave Roseberry said in a press release. “We continue to look for the right balance of variety with the entertainment we book.
Diamond Rio’s most recent release, “I Made It,” is the group’s 10th studio album. Signed by Arista Records in 1991, its debut single “Meet In The Middle” was a No. 1 hit. Others hits that followed include “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable” and “In A Week or Two.”
Band members recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. They have sold more than 10 million albums and won Grammy and Dove awards in addition to six CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins.
Diamond Rio, the longtime spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, have raised more than $1 million for nonprofits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Oklahoma native Darci Lynne Farmer won NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” competition at age 12 by garnering the most final performance votes in the show’s history.
Her musical “friends” include divaesque rabbit Petunia; shy, soulful mouse Oscar; and sarcastic old woman Edna. Singing through her friends helped her find a voice and overcome a struggle with shyness.
Since her “AGT” win, she has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “Today.” Her first Christmas special aired Dec. 11 on NBC.
Tickets are $14.99 (plus fees) for Diamond Rio and $20 to $50 (plus fees) for Darci Lynne & Friends and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Order online at www.etix.com or call (866-301-1201.
Roseberry said work continues on booking the fair’s Saturday night entertainment, along with a outside stage show and strolling and specialty acts.
For more information about the Buffalo County Fair, visit www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
— BH Media News service
PBA announces two more shows for 2020
LINCOLN — Pinnacle Bank Arena has added two shows for to its 2020 concert season.
First up is rapper DaBaby, who will take the stage on Wednesday, March 11. Also announced was “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour,” featuring the stars of “Impractical Jokers.” That show is planned for Wednesday, July 29.
Ambushing the music scene in 2015 under the alias Baby Jesus, DaBaby made a huge impact on the North and South Carolina music scenes before embracing his current name, explained on “DaBaby (Intro),” a short introduction to 2016’s “God’s Work Resurrected,” his first mixtape under the new moniker.
Multiple mixtapes followed in the coming months, with 2017 offering “Billion Dollar Baby,” “Baby Talk,” and “Baby Talk 2, 3, and 4.” The following year continued in a similarly prolific fashion with “Baby Talk 5” and “Blank Blank.” DaBaby released his current project, “Baby On Baby,” on March 1, which debuted at number four on Apple Music Top 100, number 25 on Billboard 200, and earned him a number 1 slot on Pandora’s Trendsetters Chart.
Reserved seat tickets are $49.50 and $59.50, general admission pit tickets are $79.50 and general admission VIP pit tickets are $199.50 (all plus fees). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster; limit is eight tickets.
“The Scoopski Potatoes Tour,” launches next summer and includes more than 30 cities.
The Tenderloins four members — Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano — are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, “Impractical Jokers.” Now in its eighth season, “Impractical Jokers” follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.
In addition to the top-rated television show, the group’s first feature film will premiere in 2020 and its new TV show — TBS’s “The Misery Index” hosted by Jameela Jamil — premiered as at top rate cable comedy this fall. The Troupe has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly-successful, “Where’s Larry?,” “Santiago Sent Us,” and “Cranjis McBasketball” tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the U.S and the UK.
James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011, and will reach a 200-episode milestone in February 2020. “Impractical Jokers” is a top five comedy on cable and truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy.
Reserved seat tickets range from $52.50 to $153 (plus fees) and are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Call (800) 745-3000 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Other concerts announced for PBA in 2020 are:
— Korn and Breaking Benjamin, with Bones UK, Feb. 18
— KISS, with special guest David Lee Roth, Feb. 25
— Zac Brown Band, with special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear, Feb. 29
— Cher. with special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC, April 20
— Brantley Gilbert, with special guests Chase Rice and Brandon Lay, April 30
— Kane Brown, the Worldwide Beautiful Tour with special guests Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane, May 7
— Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road, June 9
— Dude Perfect, June 19
— Maroon 5, with special guest Meghan Trainor, Aug. 6.
For more information, check online at www.PinnacleBankArena.com
