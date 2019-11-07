LINCOLN — Cher is back at it.
The 73-year-old singer is extending her “Here We Go Again” tour, and it includes a concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 20.
The tour kicked off in 2018 and stopped in Omaha earlier this year for a 90-minute concert full of rhinestones, costumes, dancers, massive set pieces and her biggest hits, including “If I Could Turn Back time” and “Believe.”
On the North American run alone Cher has already sold more than 540,000 tickets. She is set to begin a winter leg of the tour Nov. 19 in Portland, Ore., and will appear on the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” on Nov. 25. After a February residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Cher will begin the spring leg of her tour March 6 in El Paso, Texas.
Nile Rodgers and Chic will open the Lincoln show.
Tickets for the show range from $39.95 to $179.95 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster; buy online at ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.
KISS tour includes stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN — KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, known for its white and black makeup and pyrotechnics as much as for songs such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” announced 75 additional dates for its “End of the Road” tour.
KISS’s new slate includes a Feb. 25 date in Lincoln, and the band announced the tour’s final stop will be July 17 in New York City.
The tour has not announced venues for each city, but KISS’s Lincoln date will presumably take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ticket information has not yet been released.
This isn’t KISS’s first farewell tour. That came in 2000, and it was the final time that original members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley performed together. (The tour stopped at the Civic Auditorium in 2000.)
Stanley and Simmons now play with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, who replaced Frehley and Criss.
KISS has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, and it has nine top-10 albums. Among its hits are “Detroit Rock City” and “Shout it Out Loud.”
— Kevin Coffey/BH Media News Service
