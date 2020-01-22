Weather Alert

...ANOTHER PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE THURSDAY MORNING RUSH... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE SNOW COULD MIX WITH OR BEGIN AS LIGHT RAIN. MOST OF THE SNOW WILL ACCUMULATE BETWEEN 12 AM AND 12 PM THURSDAY. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED FROM GRAND ISLAND NORTH AND EAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&