COMSTOCK — Comstock Festival entertainers have been announced for the three-day Comstock Windmill Festival which is set to run Thursday, June 11 through 13.
Eight national artists will perform in the canyon surrounded by windmills near the small town of Comstock (population 94). Thursday, Mark Wills headlines with classic songs “I Do (Cherish You),” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Don’t Laugh At Me.” The energetic Jason Pritchett and local favorite Sheila Greenland will open the festival on Thursday.
Friday, the popular Chris Janson tops the lineup, performing songs like “Good Vibes,”Drunk Girl,” “Fix a Drink” and :Buy Me a Boat.” Allie Colleen will perform Friday for her first time at the festival, along with Nebraska’s own Lucas Hoge.
Saturday’s lineup features Logan Mize with “Something Just Like This,” “Life’s a Party” and “Only in This Town.” Opening on Saturday will be Chevel Shepherd, winner of Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Josh Gracin will come to back to Comstock on Saturday singing There’s a Rumor Going Round.
Beer tent bands will be announced at a later date.
The Windmill Festival will be at the original location where it started in 2000 with upstart Brad Paisley. Since its inception, the festival has entertained more than 25 Country Music Association award winners.
A blend of older, up-and-coming and Red Dirt bands will continue the Comstock tradition of diverse acts and America’s best young country. Several of Comstock’s past performers have grown into million-dollar acts.
Purchase single-day tickets, three-day passes, and campsites (electric and primitive) at windmillfestival.com or outhousetickets.com.
For more festival information, visit windmillfestival.com.
