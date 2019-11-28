ST. PAUL — The annual Christmas Festival in St. Paul is set for Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, with trees on display, gift boutiques, crafts, soup suppers, hayrack rides, a live Nativity and more.
Local designers, businesses, community groups and more will decorate trees for the annual Festival of Trees in the St. Paul Civic Center. Trees will be decorated with a variety of themes, from the elegant or adorable to traditional or comedic. The trees will remain on display at the Civic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 10. For more information, call Barb at (308) 750-4072.
A Christmas craft and gift boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center. Not a baker? A variety of holiday goodies and treats will also be for sale.
There’s no need to cook Friday night as a soup supper hosted by the Howard County Food Pantry will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center; freewill donations accepted. Desserts included.
Children’s Christmas activities and games will be offered from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Civic Center. Open to children of all ages, they can work on various projects or write letters to Santa. Speaking of Santa, he will make a stop at the Civic Center on Saturday morning.
A live Nativity will be set up from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday near the blacksmith shop in the Howard County Historical Village, which is decorated for the season. A display of nativities will be on display in the village’s new building and will remain there through Christmas.
If you are traveling from the soup supper at the Civic Center to the Historical Village, you might want to take a hayrack ride. A hay wagon will be making a loop from the center to the village between 5 and 8 p.m.
Saturday activities get an early start with Breakfast with Santa served from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Civic Center. Open to kids of all ages, children 4 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Craft activities will also be offered again at this time.
The library will host a Christmas movie for holiday lovers of all ages at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Library.
For more information, call Carolyn at (308) 754-5558.
