KEARNEY — Grammy award-winning Christian music artist Sandi Patty will present “Christmas in Kearney” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.
A five-time Grammy award-winning Christian artist, Patty will celebrate the season with Christmas anthems including “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee,” and her original version of “O Holy Night.” The University of Nebraska at Kearney Choraleers will be joining her on stage for several selections.
According to her bio on her website, Patty is a highly acclaimed performer with four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and 11 million units sold (plus those five Grammys).
She is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released more than 30 albums, including “Everlasting” which features notable hymns and songs of worship in an intimate and acoustic setting.
While her 30-year career is heavily rooted in the gospel music industry, Patty has had the opportunity in more recent years to extend her career outside the genre. She has performed with symphonies across the country, including the New York Pops, Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, Dallas Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Houston Symphony and Oklahoma City Philharmonic. She also headlined the title role in sold-out performances of the musical “Hello, Dolly!” with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, co-starring Tony Award winner Gary Beach in January 2012.
“I am grateful for the many opportunities for God has given in my life and for how He has allowed me to spread my wings,” Patty says.“Singing is my way to tell my story of hope, life and love.”
Patty and her husband, Don, have eight children and live in Oklahoma City.
Tickets for the Merryman show range from $37 to $47 and are available at the Merryman box office; call (308) 698-8297, or online at pickmytickets.com.
