ALBION: Boone Central High 9-12 winter concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, features band and choirs, performance gym, Albion; 6-8 winter concert, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Petersburg gym; and K-5 program, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, performance gym, Albion. Information: Michele Wright, (402) 395-2134.
ANSLEY: Ansley Public School PK-6 Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; and 7-12 band and choir Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Information: Bev Deaver: (308) 935-1121.
AURORA: Aurora Public Schools 6-8 band and choir concert, 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, school theater; and 9-12 band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Information: (402) 694-6923.
BROKEN BOW: Broken Bow Public Schools 9-12 band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; and 7-8 band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, both in the middle school auditorium. Information: (308) 874-2475.
CAIRO: Centura Public Schools vocal and instrumental concert featuring junior high and high school students, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2; and elementary school winter concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, both in the high school gym. Information: (308) 485-4258.
CENTRAL CITY: Central City Public Schools high school band and choir Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; elementary concerts, 6:30 p.m. (1-2) and 7:30 p.m., (3-4) Monday, Dec. 16; and middle school band and choir Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m. (5-6) and 7:30 p.m. (7-8), Friday, Dec. 20; all in the Performing Arts Center. Free; information, Dane Christensen (middle and high school vocal music), (308) 946-3086; Alex Steinke (middle and high school instrumental music), (308) 946-3086; and Micah Hesterman (elementary school), (308) 946-3057.
DONIPHAN: Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools 7-12 winter holiday concert, featuring junior and senior high bands and choirs, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, east gym; K-2 winter concert, 2:15 p.m. and 3-4 winter concert, 7:14 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, west gym; 5-6 winter concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, west gym. Information: High school, (402) 845-6531; elementary school, (402) 845-2730.
FULLERTON: Fullerton Public Schools K-6 Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; and 7-12 Christmas concert, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Information: (308) 536-2431.
GENOA: Twin River Public Schools, 7-12 band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and K-6 band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Twin River gym, Genoa. Information: (402) 993-2274.
GIBBON: Gibbon Public Schools K-6 program, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3; and secondary band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Information: Taylor Gellerman or Dan Gibbs, (308) 468-5721.
GREELEY AND SCOTIA: Central Valley Public Schools K-6 winter concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Scotia; and 7-12 winter concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Greeley. Information: High school, (308) 428-5395; elementary school, (308) 245-3201.
HAMPTON: Hampton Public School PK-6 Christmas program, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, high school gym; Hawk Harmonies Choir, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Plainsman Museum, Aurora; and junior-senior high Christmas program, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 (includes band and chorus), high school gym. Information: Regina Farris, (402) 725-3116.
HASTINGS: Hastings High School middle school and high school orchestra holiday concert, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, auditorium; concert band and symphonic band winter concert, 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, auditorium; and middle school and high school holiday vocal concert, 7 p.m., auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St., Hastings; (402) 461-7550. Adams Central Elementary School elementary and junior high band concert, 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5; 3-4 Christmas program, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 975 S. Adams Central Ave., Hastings. Adams Central High School. Adams Central winter band concert, 3 p.m., high school auditorium; Varsity Choir holiday concert, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, auditorium, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave., Hastings. Information: Linda Johnson, (402) 463-3285.
HENDERSON: Heartland Community Schools K-6 holiday concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; and 7-12 holiday concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Information: (402) 723-4434.
LOUP CITY: Loup City Public Schools K-12 winter program, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Information: (308) 745-0120.
OSCEOLA: Osceola High School and Middle School Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; and elementary concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Information: High school, (402) 747-3121; elementary school, (402) 747-2091.
PLEASANTON: Pleasanton Public Schools K-6 winter music program, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; and band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, both in the old gym. Information: Brenda Gibbons, (402) 405-5936.
POLK: High Plains Community Schools 7-12 winter program, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Polk; and K-6 winter program, Thursday, Dec. 12, Clarks. Information: High school, (402) 765-3331; middle school, (402) 765- 2271; and elementary school, (308) 548-2216.
RAVENNA: Ravenna Public Schools holiday concerts, K-6, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, high school theater; and 7-12, 7:30 p.m., high school theater. Information: Barbara Ellis, (308) 452-5936.
ST. PAUL: St. Paul Public Schools, “Holiday Music Spectacular,” 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, old gym. Performance schedule includes 5-6 vocal and instrumental concert, 4 p.m., 7-8 vocal and instrumental concert, 6 p.m., 8 and 9-12 vocal and instrumental concert, 7 p.m. Soup supper served by Music Boosters from 5 to 8 p.m., in the cafeteria ($7 for adults, $4 for children 8 and younger). Information: Krista Sipes or Richard Moore, (308) 754-4433.
SARGENT and TAYLOR: 7-12 winter concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Loup County School gym, Taylor (includes students from Twin Loup Public Schools and Loup County Public Schools co-op music program); Sargent K-6 winter concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Sargent Public School gym; and Loup County PK-6 winter concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, school gym, Taylor. Information: Kayla White: (308) 527-4119 or (308) 942-6115.
SHELTON: Shelton Public Schools junior and senior high band and choir Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3; and elementary Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Information: Peggy Lowe, (308) 647-5459.
SPALDING AND CEDAR RAPIDS: Riverside elementary (Cedar Rapids) and high school winter concert, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Cedar Rapids; and K-8 winter music concert (K-8), 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Spalding. Information: Spalding, (308) 497-2431; Cedar Rapids, (308) 358-0649, Spalding Academy, PK-6, 4 p.m. Sunday, 8, St. Michael’s Parish Center. Information: (308) 497-2103.
STROMSBURG: Cross County elementary school winter program, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and middle school and high school winter band and choir concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, both in the school’s main gym. Information: Laureen Powell or Clay Blackman, (402) 764-5521.
WOOD RIVER: Wood River Public Schools elementary Christmas programs, 6:30 p.m. (K-2), and 7 p.m. (3-5), Tuesday, Dec. 3; middle and high school instrumental Christmas concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; middle school and high school choir Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17; all in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Information: Brian Leisher, (308) 583-2249.
