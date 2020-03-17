Stuhr Museum, Hastings Museum and the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney have all closed until further notice.
In addition, the Archway in Kearney is closed until at least Sunday.
Stuhr Museum had earlier announced a temporary closure but a recent email stated: “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic Stuhr Museum will be closed until further notice to support our community and our effort to alleviate overburdening our health care system. We are grateful to our members and visitors and look forward to serving you soon. For more info on the COVID-19 virus, log onto www.cdc.gov. For more information contact the museum via email at info@stuhrmuseum.org.”
MONA issued the following statement:
“Following the guidelines of health authorities locally and nationally, and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, the Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) in Kearney announces that it will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with a reopening date to be determined.
“While there has been no known diagnosis in Central Nebraska, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our visitors, staff and volunteers. During this time, all public programs and classes are postponed or canceled, and if possible will be rescheduled at a later date.
“While the museum is closed, staff will be available on a limited basis. If you need assistance please contact the museum at (308) 865-8559 or mona@unk.edu. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support at this time.”
Hastings Museum and the Archway have similar notices posted on their websites.
“Hastings Museum is closed. In conjunction with school closures and in the interest of public health and safety, we will be closing to the public until further notice. We will keep the public updated in the coming days.”
“The Archway will be closed on Tuesday, March 17, through Sunday March 22. Watch this space for re-opening status updates.”
