Canadian violinist Kerson Leong will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium as part of the Grand Island Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
Leong’s unprecedented rise on the world stage has led to his being hailed as “Canada’s next great violinist.” At only 23 years of age, he has already distinguished himself as a powerful and individual musical voice.
A sought-after soloist, he recently made his Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium debut and was picked by Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin to be his soloist-in-residence with the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal.
Renowned schools such as Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki have recognized his unique approach and his ability to inspire a new generation by inviting him to teach.
Leong cements his role in influencing young people through outreach efforts and potential music lovers with his art.
Among his repertoire are Vocalise, Mexican folk songs, Hungarian Dance No. 1, Chaconne, Theme from Schindler’s List, Romanian folk dances and Libertango among others.
The rest of the Association’s concert season includes: Young Irelanders, Sunday, March 15; and Presidio and All that Brass, Saturday, May 2.
Students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door are $30.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend G.I. concerts may do so for a small fee. According to the agreement Grand Island members may attend area concerts as well.
For more information, call Duane Coates at (308) 383-5097, or Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
MONA plans two special programs
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney has two special programs planned for next week.
First up is “Jennifer Homan: Nebraska’s Boundless Skies,” a Collection Connection program set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Jennifer Homan’s pure pastel pigments eulogize the spectacular power, scale and moods of Nebraska’s boundless skies, and the land that’s moored beneath them. The emotional force inspiring Homan’s work is the beauty of the Nebraska landscape combined with the precipitating consequences of humankind’s presence. Her paintings are factual documentary records of interrupted horizons, or suffused spots of electric light, diminished by vast open spaces and the sweeping intensity of palpable pigmented skies.
Homan, who grew up in Kearney, has a bachelor of arts degree in painting from Colorado State University and is a member of the Pastel Society of America. Her work is exhibited and collected nationally. MONA has one painting in the permanent collection.
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which assured the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender, MONA’s 2020 Collection Connection presentations will focus primarily on the work of women artists, past and present. These presentations by regional experts are free and open to the public.
Nebraska was the 14th state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1919. By August of 1920, 36 states ratified the amendment, ensuring that across the country, the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on sex.
Then on Saturday, Feb. 29, MONA will host the annual Family Arts Festival. The festival will feature art, dance, music and more. Families can participate in interactive educational art activities throughout the museum. And thanks to support from the Nebraska Arts Council, participants can dance to music and songs provided by the friendliest family band in Nebraska — The String Beans with two 30-minute performances at 2 and 3 p.m.
The festival is open from 1 to 4 p.m. and there is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
Central Catholic grad to host book signing
LINCOLN — A Grand Island Central Catholic graduate will host a book signing for his book, “Deadly Propensity,” from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Francie and Finch Book Store, 130 S. 13th St., in Lincoln.
Tim McDermott, a 1968 GICC graduate, will sign copies of the book, that is a “fast-acting plot with a behind-the-scenes, interesting peek at how the game of high stakes products liability litigation is often actually played out across this country, complete with sharp elbows, cunning strategy and artful maneuvers employed by the competing lawyers, parties and their experts.”
Copies of McDermott’s book will be available at the event.
For more information, call Francie and Finch at (402) 781-0459.
CCC class to feature ‘A Home of Our Own’
“A Home of Our Own” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Central Community College-Grand Island.
In this 1993 biographical drama, Frances Lacey, a widow with six children, is being sexually harassed by her boss. If that isn’t enough, her oldest son is constantly in trouble. When she’s fired from her job, Frances leaves Los Angeles for Idaho, where she buys a dilapidated piece of land and tries to build a home. As she struggles to make a fresh start, she encounters both encouragement and new problems.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) 398-7441 or (877) 222-0780, ext. 7441; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
Calling ‘All Hands on Deck’ to Merryman
KEARNEY — Based on Bob Hope’s 1942 USO tour, “All Hands on Deck,” is headed to the Merryman Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6.
Featuring more than 40 classic Big Band hits, a troupe of singers, dancers, comedians and a nine-piece orchestra, “All Hands on Deck” features the songs, dances and laughs America has loved since the 1940s.
Show time is 7 p.m. at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney. Tickets start at $37; call the box office at (308) 698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
Chicago joins Pinewood Bowl summer lineup
LINCOLN — The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning band Chicago will bring audiences of all ages to their feet when the take the stage Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln’s Pioneer Park.
Show time is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6.
Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at number 10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994.
Some of their biggest hits include: “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Beginnings,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit To Break,” “Colour My World” and “You’re The Inspiration.”
Reserved seat tickets range from $56 to $176 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, through Ticketmaster; order online at www.ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office on Friday.
For more information, check online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
