FULLERTON — Fullerton’s annual old-fashioned Christmas celebration is set for Friday, Nov. 29, at various locations around the community.
The celebration kicks off with breakfast served from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Freewill donations will benefit the Nance County 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus program.
If you’re not up in time for breakfast, the Military Resource Center will host a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A taco bar will also be open at the center from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Fullerton Area Chamber of Commerce and Valley View Associated Living will serve a traditional soup and pie supper from 5 to 7 p.m. in the community room at First Bank and Trust. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Lots of businesses will be serving refreshments throughout the day. The Woodland Park clubhouse at 302 N. Broadway will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Hot cocoa and hot toddies will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carquest Parts store. And the Overtime Sports Bar will host an “adults only” event from 5 to 9 p.m.
Crafts and goodies will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club, hosted by the chamber. A cookie walk will also be open during those hours, hosted by the Fullerton Community Church.
Hungry for kettle corn? Check out the booth downtown at 4 p.m. Coffee, funnel cakes and other treats will also be available.
Lots of activities are planned for the younger set with arts and crafts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Other activities at the library include cookie decorating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and animal balloons and face painting from 4 to 6 p.m.
The whole family can come together for horse-drawn carriage rides from 4 to 7 p.m. downtown. Pony rides will be offered from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The Fullerton Museum will host a Christmas open house from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
A new event has been added this year: The Holiday Wine and Dine. Open from 6 to 9 p.m. (Location TBA), the event will feature decorated tables, wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at local banks and floral shops.
For more information about the community celebration, call (308) 536-2902.
