A concert and fish fry will be held Friday, March 6, at the Ravenna City Auditorium for Ravenna native Shawn “Fish” Farritor, who underwent a heart and double lung transplant in Omaha Dec. 28.
Country singer Hannah McNeil will perform at the concert, which begins at 8 p.m. The R-Bar is sponsoring a cash bar. Admission to the concert is $10.
The fish fry runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same location. All proceeds will go toward Farritor’s medical expenses.
Farritor, 52, is an attorney who has worked for Legal Aid of Grand Island since 2011.
He received a new heart and lungs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
He was born with transposition of the great arteries and developed pulmonary hypertension over the course of his life, which became so drastic that his lungs began failing. UNMC placed him on the national transplant list.
Farritor is still in the intensive care unit at UNMC.
“The recovery process is very arduous,” said his stepson, Adam Tracy of Lincoln.
His stepfather was “pretty weak” and malnourished going into the operation, he said.
A story about Farritor appeared in the Independent in late October. After that story appeared, his lung function continued to decrease, Tracy said. As a result, his body required more energy for him to breathe. UNMC elevated him on the transplant list.
The recovery process is day-by-day, but his body has not rejected the new organs, “which is phenomenal,” Tracy said.
Once a 30-day period has passed after a transplant, the “chances of rejection continue to go down,” he said.
Recovery is the main concern. “And we’re looking at a pretty long recovery,” Tracy said. “This is a marathon.”
But at this point, the outlook is good.
He and his wife, Amy Tracy Farritor, moved to Omaha for the transplant, But they will eventually return to Grand Island, Tracy said.
Farritor graduated from Ravenna High School in 1986.
