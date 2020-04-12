CENTRAL CITY — Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Merrick Arts Council is postponing the Michael Fitzsimmons program scheduled for May 3.
Fitzsimmons has agreed to reschedule his program for next spring.
MAC board members have not met to discuss how they will handle next year’s season memberships, but once they do, they will announce what measures will be taken to “make it right” for season members since not just one, but two programs from this year had to be postponed.
The MAC Board greatly appreciates the patronage and support of the community and look forward to seeing members back in the seats of the Performing Arts Center in Central City in the fall.
