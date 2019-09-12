The sixth annual juried Art Walk Aurora has been scheduled for Sept. 21.
The free, self-guided walking tour through historic downtown Aurora will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every downtown street will be alive with artistic energy in 20 businesses hosting almost 30 local and regional artisans exhibiting and selling their artwork. Art enthusiasts will be able to spend a day strolling through downtown where the brick streets are lined with quaint historic buildings and unique locally owned shops and restaurants.
All artwork is original and created by each artist and attendees will be able to meet the artists. Artists working in oil, watercolor, ceramics, illustration, wood turning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts and more will be displaying their art for sale at Art Walk Aurora.
“Art Walk Aurora highlights the quality of artists we have here in Nebraska and provides art enthusiasts (new and experienced) the opportunity to meet area artists, observe demonstrations and expand their art collection,” said Cindy McClellan, Art Walk committee chairwoman.
Attendees can pick up an Art Walk map at any of the artist locations or find the map on ArtWalkAurora.org or Facebook.com/artwalkaurorane. Parking will be open downtown or in lots on 12th and K or 12th and L streets. Food and drinks will be available downtown and in other Aurora restaurants.
Attending the Art Walk can be part of a longer visit to Aurora, which is home to the historic Hamilton County Courthouse, Plainsman Museum, Hamilton County Veterans Memorial, two Nebraska by Heart Sesquicentennial sculptures and sandhill crane sculptures along the walking trail by Streeter Park.
“Aurora is a community with many opportunities for visitors with unique shops and attractions,” said Jan Van Housen, an artist and committee member. Visitors are encouraged to visit AuroraNebraska.com or destination websites for hours of operation to plan an itinerary.
This is a rain or shine event.
For more information, visit ArtWalkAurora.org and view the Attendee FAQ’s for tips and logistical information or Cindy McClellan via email at ArtWalkAurora@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.