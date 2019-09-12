The nationally acclaimed, Nashville-based Annie Moses Band will open the 2019-20 Grand Island Concert Association’s 87th season at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Grand Island Senior High.
Concertgoers will hear roots music including versions of “I’ve Been Everywhere”, “Ghost Riders” and “The Orange Blossom Special,” classic works from Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and Gershwin’s “An American In Paris,” and a variety of folk and country favorites.
The story of the band began in a cotton field in north Texas during the Great Depression.
Annie Moses, the family’s great-grandmother, picked cotton for a wealthy landowner, saving to pay for a few piano lessons for her daughter Jane, who also saved for lessons for her children.
The parents of the six Juilliard-trained musicians worked hard to give their children the best musical education possible.
In 2002 the siblings realized they were at a crossroads. Should they follow a traditional, classical path or their own path of roots music?
The result was the Annie Moses Band with an eclectic sound blending roots music with classical polish.
At this point, Annie Moses Band has recorded more than a dozen albums, produced PBS specials, traveled the world and performed on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.
The band’s non-profit foundation nurtures the artistic development of young musicians, supports a Conservatory and online music curricula to reach students around the country, and oversees a summer music festival in Nashville. Their vision, from Juilliard to Nashville, is to see a new generation of artists who can fill all art forms with truth, beauty and goodness, and a strong underpinning of faith.
The rest of the concert season includes:
— Ball in the House, Thursday, Oct. 3: Ball in the House is a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group that has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 18 years. Taking a cappella to the next stage, Ball in the House makes “music that’ll move ya” with classics like “My Girl”, “Stayin Alive”, “YMCA”, “That’s The Way I Like It”, and many more.
— Double-Double Duo, Monday, Nov. 11: Each duo member is a double threat on two instruments: Kornel Wolak (clarinet / piano) and Michael Bridge (accordions / piano). Classically trained international soloists, they use comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life. DDD performs original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads, and fiery folk music from around the globe.
— Timothy Chooi, Friday, Feb. 28: Juilliard trained violinist Timothy Chooi is the First Prize Winner of the 2018 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hannover, Germany. He most recently also won the 1st Prize of the Schadt Violin Competition in the United States of America. His program will include beloved works such as Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise”, Fritz Kreisler’s “Liebeslied”, Aram Khachaturian’s famous “Sabre Dance” and John William’s theme from the move “Schindler’s List”.
— The Young Irelanders, Sunday, March 15: Each and every year the Irish Cultural Academy brings together some of its finest exponents of Irish traditional music, song, and dance as part of one sensational group known as The Young Irelanders. These performers are still in their 20s and are unique among their peers, in that they are all world and Irish national champions in their disciplines; some also hold degrees in Music.
— Presidio Brass, Thursday, May 21: Since forming in 2006, Presidio Brass has rocketed to success as the face of a bold new generation in brass entertainment. By combining a brass quintet, piano and percussion with fresh, original arrangements, their unique sound has become a trademark for the ensemble from San Diego, CA.
Membership in the Concert Association is $65 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single performance tickets at the door, if available, are $30.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend Grand Island concerts may do so for a small fee. According to the agreement Grand Island members may attend area concerts as well.
For more information, call Duane Coates at (308) 383-5097 or Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.