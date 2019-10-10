One of the first Halloween events of the season kicks off this weekend at Stuhr Museum.
All Hallows Eve will offer two nights of spooky fun, with the gates open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Shadowlands Haunted Field will open at 7 each night.
Costumes are encouraged on the Treat Trail, which starts in the museum’s Hornady Family Arbor. Dozens of area businesses and organizations will line up in the arbor to provide games, activities, prizes and candy to every person through the gate. Bags will be available before each visitor enters the Treat Trail, which kicks off the event promptly at 6.
From there, visitors can head to Railroad Town for good, old-fashioned fall fun, where lit jack-o-lanterns denote activities, including: doughnut and apple ducking on the green, ghost stories in the town hall, fall games in the parlors of historic homes, specialty food in the Silver Dollar Cafe and shopping in the Railroad Town Mercantile, and wandering spooks like the Ghost Bride and Scarecrow around town. Keep an eye out for them!
Those who are brave enough can choose to end their evening by tiptoeing through the haunted Shadowlands Field where the spooks will be out in full force. The path is appropriate for all ages except toward the end when there’s a fun fright visitors can dare to try or avoid. Along the way, they will meet witches and pirates and have a lot of Halloween fun.
Admission for this special event is $8 for all ages and free for Stuhr Museum and Hastings Museum members. Children 2 and younger are also admitted free.
Stuhr currently has three exhibits open that showcase the talent and inspiration of Nebraska artists.
The traveling show “Impact Nebraska Roots” celebrates both the history and joys of rural life. Artists focus on simple things taken for granted; they may explore deeper roots entwined in family and memories of childhood; or, they may cause you to pause and see your world in a new way — perhaps remembering your roots.
The “Artist Clubs of Hall County Area” exhibit is a long-standing tradition at the museum and features some of the best work from local artists. This is a colorful show full of variety of technique and inspiration that combines to create an exhibit that expertly showcases the talents of Hall County artists.
Both of these shows are located in the Stuhr Building and run through Nov. 17.
“Through The Visitor’s Eyes” is made up exclusively of photos taken on museum grounds by museum visitors. From life in Railroad Town to landscapes and critters, and creative photos of all kinds, this show in display in the Fonner Rotunda across the street from the Stuhr Building.
Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children.
For more information, call the museum at (308) 385-5316 or log onto www.stuhrmuseum.org.
